The cast of Popular Mechanicals is set to take to the Pelican Playhouse stage this weekend and next.
Art & Theatre

Auditions open for all in one-act play

by Adam Wills
11th May 2019 11:00 AM

WHAT a great week we had at the Conservatorium last week, three separate workshops and concerts over three days, presented by some of Australia's leading musicians - and all of them featuring our students and staff.

Anyone who came within 500 metres of the Conservatorium last Thursday would have heard the pounding rhythms of the TaikOz drums - it sure was quite the spectacle. Stay tuned for the next instalment in our Visiting Artists Series to come later this term.

Auditions for our major drama production for 2019 will be held next Friday, May 17. CVCon drama students will present the one-act play, Ernie's Incredible Illucinations, written by Alan Ayckbourn. Students wishing to take part in the play must show a high level of commitment.

Auditions are open to all - not just CVCon students, however, all actors cast in the play will enrol in CVCon drama program.

Details are available by contacting the CVCon office.

And speaking of drama, don't forget the next production at the Pelican Playhouse opens this weekend.

Mark Conaghan is directing, The Popular Mechanicals.

Shakespeare's greatest clowns - the rude mechanicals from A Midsummer Night's Dream - take centre stage in this wild reimagining of what might have happened off-stage during the Bard's most loved comedy.

Sounds like fun to me, and with Mark directing it will be not to be missed.

For information on upcoming events at the Clarence Valley Conservatorium visit www.cvcon.com.au

