Auntie Monnie does the job for Blanch

A LATE surge to the line was enough for Armidale-based Auntie Monnie to claim victory over race favourite Enterprise Keren in the Bidfood Class 1 Showcase Handicap (1400 metres).

The John Shelton-trained Enterprise Keren was in the box seat coming around the corner and into the home straight on the Clarence River Jockey Club track, and while Auntie Monnie was in a tough position jockey Andrew Adkins found an outside line to chase down the leader and take out the $40,000 race.

GRAFTON CUP RACE 2: THE BIDFOOD CLASS 1 SHOWCASE HANDICAP (1400 METRES)(Online Only)

The four-year-old’s trainer Justin Blanch said it was a thrill to be able to come away from the trip to Grafton during the July Carnival with a win.

“It’s a great feeling,” Blanch said.

“She is very professional for the job and has always been that way.”

Today’s win was the mare’s second success at her third start after a win on debut at Tamworth back in May.

Freshened after that win she was second at Tamworth at her next start on a Heavy 10 over 1000m and freshened again by Blanch.

She had charged home to just miss at Tamworth last time but wasn’t denied this time when she ran down the favourite over the 1400m.