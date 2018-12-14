Sunshine Coast's 900 tiniest house blocks unveiled

Stockland has lodged an application for 2840 residential lots in the next stage of its Aura development at Caloundra South.

Stockland has lodged an application for 2840 residential lots in the next stage of its Aura development at Caloundra South. Contributed

SCHOOLS, parks and more than 900 of the tiniest residential lots on the Sunshine Coast will feature in the next land release of the region's newest suburb.

Stockland has lodged an application with the state government for 2840 new homes on a 162-hectare section of its Aura development at Caloundra South.

It consulted with Sunshine Coast Council and government departments before lodging the application.

The homes will be in a western section of the 1,984-hectare area, bordering onto the Bruce Hwy.

They include 935 terrace lots ranging in size from less than 187.5sqm to about 240sqm.

Those blocks will be less than 7.5m wide and between 25m and 32m deep.

Homes will be built to both side boundaries with vehicle access from a rear lane.

There will be 218 villa lots, which range between 250sqm and 320sqm, and 699 premium villa lots which range between 312.5sqm and 400sqm.

These are aimed at attracting one and two-person households.

A further 783 courtyard lots will range in size from 350sqm to 450sqm to accommodate smaller types of detached homes.

They are being aimed at attracting downsizing retirees and couples with few children.

There will be a further 201 traditional lots, ranging in size from 450sqm to 576sqm to cater for large family housing.

The proposed development also includes the provision of two state primary schools.

One is planned to be next to a major sports park that will have playing fields and an adventure park within it.

The other will be next to a district sports park that will have two sports fields and netball courts.

"It is intended that both schools will ultimately share the use of an adjoining sports field during school hours," Stockland's application read.

A landscaped brook will snake for more than 2km through the development to provide storm-water detention for the area as well as green relief.

"The design is inspired by Kedron Brook, a highly-structured catchment in the northern suburbs of Brisbane that is designed to support and protect Brisbane's waterways, create conservation and rehabilitation value," the report read.

Stockland also intends to develop a premium pocket of housing along the banks of the brook.

Lots will typically have larger road frontage and depth to attract higher prices.

The road network will also be slightly wider and side setbacks to homes will be bumped up from 1m to 1.5m "to enable a greater feeling of space for the residents".