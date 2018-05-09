Camilla’s shock cancer diagnosis

AUSTRALIAN designer Camilla Franks has announced she's been diagnosed with breast cancer, just months after giving birth to her first child.

The 42-year-old creative director of kaftan label CAMILLA revealed on Wednesday that she is under the care of one of Australia's leading oncologists ahead of receiving treatment.

A spokesman for Franks said the designer will have a challenging few weeks ahead, but it determined and surrounded by support.

"We have no doubt that Camilla will face the challenging weeks ahead with her usual determination and exceptional fighting spirit," CEO Jane McNally said in a statement.

"The love and support of her entire tribe is with her always."

Camilla Franks has her baby Luna Gypsy Jones.

Franks only recently returned to work from maternity leave after giving birth to daughter Luna Gypsy Jones in January this year.

In a statement to her team, which encompasses 250 employees in Australia and a further 1000 in India, Franks said she was "scared" but "determined".

"I start on this journey humble but resilient; I would be lying if I said I wasn't scared but I am fearlessly determined to do whatever it takes by focusing on my body, mind and spirit as I take my first trusting steps towards recovery," she said.

Australian fashion designer Camilla Franks has been diagnosed with breast cancer. Picture: Steve Pohlner

"Many of my wider CAMILLA tribe have already been on this journey themselves and I know will be an inspiration to me as I begin mine.

"As you know, my beautiful daughter Luna arrived a few months ago, and it is her smile and warmth that remind me this is a challenge I will embark on with courage - for her and my fiancé as well as myself.

"With the incredible love and support of my little family I have no doubt I will beat this.

"I am so grateful for those around me, who have already been such an amazing support to me following this news."

In at interview with Vogue, the new mum said she would begin working "three days a week" so she could spend as much time with her newborn as possible.

"These times are too precious and I don't want to miss a moment," she told Vogue Australia in their May issue.

"I'm fortunate I can take Luna into the office with me where I have an endless supply of willing babysitters."

Franks said she had taken to motherhood easily, and that she loves being "reborn" in to the new role.

"Nothing can fully prepare you for this experience," she told the magazine.

"The hopes and dreams when you discover you're pregnant, the challenges of pregnancy, the long rollercoaster of labour and the fear of the unknown are simply washed away when your precious little baby is placed in your arms."

McNally said Franks will continue to lead the creative direction of the brand throughout her treatment, alongside her Head of Design Jenna Redfern and Design Director Natalie Wood.

Social media users were quick to show their support for Franks, wishing her a speedy recovery.

"She is a strong woman and I know she will beat this," one user posted to Facebook.

"Sending all my positive thoughts your way Camilla," another added.

"Camilla we are here for u holding your hand energetically and surrounding u with love and healing light," another commented.

Following the label's two year break from showing at Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week Australia - which starts on Sunday in Sydney - CAMILLA is scheduled to close the week of shows with the presentation of its resort '19 collection at Sydney's Carriageworks on May 17.

A spokesperson was unable to confirm if Franks will be attending.