Aussie actor’s island earthquake terror

AUSSIE actor Teresa Palmer has tweeted of her terror at being caught up in the aftermath of the deadly earthquake that has shook the holiday island of Lombok.

Palmer is among a number of celebrities holidaying on Bali who live-tweeted about the magnitude 7.0 earthquake that struck on the nearby island, killing a reported 82 people and injuring dozens more and damaging buildings.

She said she felt the earthquake from where she was staying in a tree house in Bali.

She tweeted: "We felt it here in Ubud and it was VIOLENT. We are staying in a tree house and it was swaying like crazy. Very scary. Stay safe everyone." She added: "It was very scary and we are in Bali, I can't imagine how it must've felt to those closer to Lombok. Thinking of everyone affected."

Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull says many Australians felt the quake, including Home Affairs Minister Peter Dutton who has since Tweeted to say he and other members of an Australian delegation visiting Lombok are safe.

The PM said there were no reports of any Australians being killed or injured.

Mr Dutton, in Lombok for a counter-terrorism meeting, said the quake "was powerful enough to put us on the floor".

"We were up on the 12th floor, the lights went out and we were able to evacuate," Mr Dutton told the Australian media outlet.

"I think we were pretty lucky in the end."

The seven-magnitude tremor struck just 10 kilometres underground, according to the US Geological Survey.

It was followed by two light to moderate secondary quakes and nearly two dozen aftershocks.

It was the second quake to hit Lombok, whose beaches and hiking trails draw holiday-makers from around the world, in a week.

American model and television presenter Chrissy Teigen posted a series of brief updates on her Twitter profile. The Lip Sync Battle host initially wrote: "Oh my god. Bali. Trembling. So long.", before adding "Phewwwwww", indicating that the tremors had stopped.

Teigen, 32, is with her husband, singer John Legend, and their two young children Luna and Miles.

The former Sports Illustrated cover star revealed the house in which they are staying is elevated from the ground, which added to the terrifying experience. Teigen wrote: "Oh man. We are on stilts. It felt like a ride. 15 solid seconds of 'holy s*** this is happening.

"I very calmly walked outside saying clutching baby saying 'I'm naked. I'm naked. I'm naked'. Like a naked zombie." Teigen then confirmed that aftershocks from the quake had started to hit the area.

She wrote: "I'm either still trembling or these little quakes won't stop. I'm trying to be normal here!".

Take That star Gary Barlow is also on holiday in Bali, and posted a message on Twitter assuring fans that he was fine.

"Thank you for your concern - we're all fine - a bit shaken up," he said.