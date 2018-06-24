Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Nic Cester was behind the microphone.
Nic Cester was behind the microphone.
Rugby League

Jet mocked over Origin show

24th Jun 2018 8:30 PM

AUSSIE rock band Jet was the butt of plenty of jokes as it performed to a packed ANZ Stadium before kick-off in Origin II.

Frontman Nic Cester belted out the words to Jet's famous hit Are You Gonna Be My Girl - which was released 15 years ago in 2003.

Social media had a field day, mocking the fact the last time NSW had a hold over Queensland on the field was about the time that single hit the charts.

Perhaps somewhat unfairly, plenty of footy fans had a laugh at Jet's expense, claiming to have forgotten the Aussie rockers were still around.

Twitter users also had a dig at the musicians for playing a song from 15 years ago as they questioned whether the band had any other songs in its repertoire.

For what it's worth, we reckon Jet did a bang-up job. Are You Gonna Be My Girl is an oldie but a goodie - and the classics are classics for a reason.

Related Items

band jet performance social media state of origin 2018

Top Stories

    Is the wait finally over for Ulmarra?

    premium_icon Is the wait finally over for Ulmarra?

    News RMS bow to media pressure to make village safe, but is it too late?

    Contract locked up: 90 new workers needed for jail job

    premium_icon Contract locked up: 90 new workers needed for jail job

    Business A local business has will need to employ 90 more people.

    LIVE COVERAGE: State of Origin game two

    LIVE COVERAGE: State of Origin game two

    Rugby League NSW set to claim Origin shield and give Maroons the Blues

    Chopper rescues walker in national park

    Chopper rescues walker in national park

    Breaking Patient airlifted from remote location

    Local Partners