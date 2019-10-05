Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Jolie King, a building designer, and Mark Firkin. Picture: Supplied
Jolie King, a building designer, and Mark Firkin. Picture: Supplied
News

Aussie bloggers released from Iran jail

by Staff writers
5th Oct 2019 1:14 PM

AUSTRALIAN bloggers Jolie King and Mark Firkin have been released from jail in Iran, Foreign Affairs Minister Marise Payne has announced.

"The ordeal that they have been through is now over," she said.

Ms Payne added that all criminal charges had been dropped and that the couple will be heading back to Australia to be reunited with their families.

The couple went missing around three months ago. The travel bloggers from Perth had been locked up for reportedly flying a drone, used to capture footage for their popular videos.

Jolie King, a building designer, and Mark Firkin, an Australian construction manager were being held in a prison north of Tehran-Evin Prison. Picture: Supplied.
Jolie King, a building designer, and Mark Firkin, an Australian construction manager were being held in a prison north of Tehran-Evin Prison. Picture: Supplied.

The pair left Perth in July 2017 in a Toyota LandCruiser bound for the UK, planning to travel for two years driving across 36 countries.

"Our biggest motivation behind making the vlogs is to hopefully inspire anyone wanting to travel, and also try to break the stigma around travelling to countries which get a bad wrap (sic) in the media," they said in a post on crowd-funding platform Patreon.

More to come.

More Stories

Show More
aussie tourist bloggers iranian jail

Top Stories

    One dead, four injured in highway head-on

    premium_icon One dead, four injured in highway head-on

    News One person has died and another four were injured in a head-on crash on the Pacific Highway south of Grafton

    Five years behind bars for violent assault

    premium_icon Five years behind bars for violent assault

    Crime A South Grafton man has been sentenced to five years in jail

    South Grafton's champion of inland diversion

    premium_icon South Grafton's champion of inland diversion

    Environment One man tried to single handedly sway public opinion

    Local kids get taste of what PCYC can offer

    premium_icon Local kids get taste of what PCYC can offer

    News Market Square event just the start of new presence