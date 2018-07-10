Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
ALL THE HITS: Australian folk-rock band, The Waifs are coming to Rockhampton to perform in September.
ALL THE HITS: Australian folk-rock band, The Waifs are coming to Rockhampton to perform in September. Contributed
News

Aussie chart-toppers set to tour through CQ

Sean Fox
by
10th Jul 2018 8:00 AM

AUSTRALIAN folk-rock band, The Waifs are giving their CQ fans a show they'll never forget.

The band has included Rockhampton on their new trek across the country.

The Waifs have always felt a close relationship with their fans in regional Australia.

They have relentlessly toured every corner of the country over the past 26 years.

Late last year, the band members made a promise to return to those regional areas in 2018 who missed out on dates during their Ironbark 25th Anniversary Tour in 2017.

It's a promise they have kept as the band travels from the Beef Capital to Townsville, and other towns such as Frankston, Noarlunga and Warrnambool.

Higher Ground is the second single from their eighth studio album Ironbark, which earned them their first ARIA number one record - the icing on the cake for their 25th anniversary celebrations.

This also came after two sold-out tours in 2017.

The Waifs formed in 1992 by sisters Vikki Thorn and Donna Simpson along with Josh Cunningham.

They have amassed three top 50 singles London Still, Bridal Train and Sun Dirt Water.

Ironbark, the band's latest album was released last year.

Tickets go on sale from July 17 via thewaifs.com.

music pilbeam theatre the waifs tmbentertainment tour
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Top Stories

    A beer at barrier draw luncheon for local training legend

    premium_icon A beer at barrier draw luncheon for local training legend

    News Barrier draw a serious business before a big day of entertainment

    He didn't strike a blow: magistrate keeps man out of jail

    premium_icon He didn't strike a blow: magistrate keeps man out of jail

    Crime A South Grafton man escapes jail despite his part in vicious attack

    Heartfelt donation from Pharmacy towards mental health

    Heartfelt donation from Pharmacy towards mental health

    News Southside Pharmacy shows community they care

    Complete performance gives Rebels back their smiles

    premium_icon Complete performance gives Rebels back their smiles

    Rugby League CLUB hopeful they have turned a corner on the run toward finals.

    Local Partners