Franks’ cancer battle ‘fear like I’ve never felt before’

Designer Camilla Franks has spoken emotionally about her battle with breast cancer and her path to recovery at an International Women's Day breakfast as part of the Virgin Australia Melbourne Fashion Festival this morning.

Bringing much of the room of 350 people to tears, she opened up about the fear and sadness she felt at being diagnosed just four months after the birth of her first child Luna.

"It was shocking, terrifying, it was overwhelming, it was sad, it was fear and terror like I'd never felt before," she says.

"I felt like the whole world was crashing down."

Camilla Franks was diagnosed with breast cancer just four months after the birth of her first child. Picture: Christian Gilles

But she says "dancing with the devil" has also taught her an enormous amount about herself, in both her personal and professional lives.

"I've learnt how incredibly amazing these bodies and minds are and how resilient they are. I learnt to surrender and jump into the crazy ride," she says.

"Once I learnt to accept and surrender my battlefield felt less of a battle."

Franks was joined by actors Asher Keddie and Miranda Tapsell, independent MP Julia Banks and Code Like A Girl founder Ally Watson on the panel discussing their own challenges and triumphs, particularly in regard to gender equality and the #MeToo movement.

Camilla Franks and Asher Keddie. Picture: Lucas Dawson

Love My Way and Offspring star Asher Keddie admitted to a crushing lack of self confidence throughout her twenties and the challenges of being heard as a woman in the film and TV industry.

"I literally exhausted myself over the years worrying myself silly about what people think of me. I suffered from crippling shyness, I realise now what a waste of time that was," she says.

Love Child star Tapsell opened up about her fear of speaking up when she used her 2015 Logies speech to call for more indigenous stories to be told on TV.

"I had a sick feeling in my stomach. I was worried about my career and ruining TV's night of nights. When I express any form of pride of the Aboriginal community I love so much and when I ask for them to be more visible in my field it is still contentious," she says.

Tech leader Ally Watson talked to the challenges for young women entering STEM areas traditionally dominated by men.

While the numbers are growing, she says there is still substantial need for change.

"In terms of tech, we still have a really long way to go," she says.