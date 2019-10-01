Menu
An Australian woman was taken to a mental hospital in Bali after she stripped naked at a hotel. Picture: Supplied
Crime

Aussie detained in Bali after stripping naked

by Staff writer
1st Oct 2019 11:24 AM
AN AUSTRALIAN tourist was detained in Bali after she allegedly 'ran out of money' and stripped naked in public.

The Cairns woman, 49, caused a scene in the public area of an Ubud hotel on Friday. She was expected to be deported after being taken to a local mental hospital.

"No damage, only when we handled at the location, the person concerned was naked," I Made Watha from Satpol PP told Detik on Saturday.

The Bangli Mental Hospital where the Australian tourist was taken for treatment. Picture: Supplied
Watha said authorities quickly covered the tourist's body to control the situation.

She was taken to Bangli Mental Hospital for treatment and the incident was handed to the relevant team, the Department of Health and the Office of Social Affairs.

The woman was thought to be "depressed" after running out of money, Watha said.

"In general, what we are checking for information in the field is running out of money," he said

"According to Regional Regulation No. 15 of 2015, anyone who disturbs public order, we secure it according to the SOP."

He said local authorities would liaise with the Australian Embassy and the woman would be deported after receiving treatment.

"Later, once the person concerned has recovered normally, according to the recommendation from the hospital, we will return it to his ambassador to be deported to his home country Australia," he said.

A Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade spokesperson told News Corp it "provided consular assistance, in accordance with the Consular Services Charter, to an Australian woman in Bali".

"Owing to our privacy obligations we will not provide further comment," the spokesperson said.

