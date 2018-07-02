Aussie takes swing at biggest ever pay cheque

A date and location for Jason Moloney’s world title fight is still being negotiated. Picture Sarah Reed

KINGSCLIFF'S unbeaten bantamweight Jason Moloney will fight for a world title and a shot at a $13 million prize, the biggest ever for an Australian fighter.

Moloney, 27, who represented Australia at the 2010 Commonwealth Games, is undefeated in 17 pro fights and coming off a stunning stoppage of Japan's former world champ Kohei Kono in Melbourne in May.

Yesterday it was announced he would fight Puerto Rican Emmanuel Rodriguez for the IBF bantamweight title once held by Jeff Fenech.

The fight will be part of the eight-man World Boxing Super Series that offers the overall winner a $13 million ($US10 million) prize.

The series is being bankrolled by Oscar de la Hoya's former promoter Richard Schaefer, a one-time Swiss banker, and the German Sauerland promotional group that gave Anthony Mundine his first world title shot against Sven Ottke in 2001.

"This is an absolute dream come true,'' said Moloney, who relocated to Kingscliff in northern NSW from Melbourne to train with Danny Green's long-time mentor Angelo Hyder.

"It has been my dream for many years now to become world champion and it is something which myself and my team have been working very hard towards.

"Now I will have the opportunity to achieve this dream and much more.

"I am going to grab this opportunity with both hands and I truly believe that we have what it takes to go all the way and win this tournament.

"We are not in this competition to make up the numbers, we are here to shock the world.''

IBF champion Rodriguez, 25, is undefeated in 18 fights.

A date and location for the fight is still being negotiated.

Moloney and Rodriguez join WBA champion Ryan Burnett, of Northern Ireland and WBO champion Zolani Tete as the four fighters so far confirmed for the world series.

Moloney's twin brother Andrew is also unbeaten in 17 pro fights and won the gold medal at the 2014 Commonwealth Games.