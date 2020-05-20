Aussie food item Nicole and Keith miss

While most Aussie ex-pats abroad would probably name Tim Tams, Shapes or Vegemite as the quintessential food item they miss most, Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman long for one of the most divisive chocolates in the Cadbury Favourites box.

Cherry Ripes.

Keith Urban made the surprising revelation on The Project Tuesday night, speaking to Carrie Bickmore from Nashville where he's isolating with actress wife Nicole Kidman and kids Sunday, 11, and Faith, 9, amid the global pandemic.

Keith Urban revealed his and wife Nicole Kidman’s favourite Aussie treat on The Project Tuesday night. Picture: Channel 10

When asked about the uncertainty surrounding when they might next be free to travel to Australia, Urban admitted they're both aching to see their mums, before cheekily adding that the next trip to our shores would require a stock-up on chocolate bars.

"That's the hardest thing … We want to get back and see our mums. Nic's sister is there and family and my brother and his family is, too," Urban said.

"We are really anxious to get back and stock back up on these because I am down to one," he added, holding up the instantly recognisable red-wrapped bar of chocolate.

"That's your pick, a Cherry Ripe?" Bickmore asked, turning up her nose.

"I didn't realise anybody actually liked that. That is the one left in the box for me," she said.

Keith Urban says he's keen to get to Australia so he can stock up on Cherry Ripes. Picture: Channel 10.

Earlier in the chat, Urban addressed wife Nicole Kidman's recent injury after photos emerged of her wearing a moon boot, telling Bickmore there "isn't much dancing" going on at the house at the moment.

"Five weeks ago she was running around the neighbourhood as she does and just didn't see a pothole and rolled her ankle and got a small break in her ankle so she's been relegated to the boot for the last handful of weeks and is still sort of getting through it, but her spirits have been amazing I've got to say. She has been handling it way better than I would have," he gushed of his wife of almost 14 years.

@keithUrban and Nicole Kidman at last nights URBAN UNDERGROUND show. Oh no Nicole, what's happened to your foot 😔 pic.twitter.com/XTIFO3GsXY — Deb Meissner ♥️☮♥️ (@dgm2) May 15, 2020

The photo of Kidman, wearing skinny jeans, an off-the-shoulder peasant top, one black runner and the grey moon boot was taken at Urban's drive-in concert for frontline healthcare workers in Tennessee.

It was shared on Instagram and Twitter where users posted comments including "poor Nicole", "is she in pain?" and "wishing a speedy recovery for Nicole".

In the photo, the Oscar winner appears to be blowing a kiss at the photographer, while Urban is holding her hand and looking concerned.

The Project airs from Sunday to Friday at 7.30pm on Channel 10.

