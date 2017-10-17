Aussie golden girls beat supersuit world record

NO nicknames. No bravado. Just clinical execution and pure speed.

Australia's Olympic champion 4 x 100m women's freestyle relay team have added Commonwealth gold to their haul and shattered one of swimming's seemingly untouchable world records in the process.

Brisbane sisters Cate and Bronte Campbell, Melanie Schlanger and the tireless Emma McKeon lit up the Tollcross pool in Glasgow to claim Australian swimming's first world record since 2009, when the infamous supersuit era saw times go into an historical freefall.

Cate Campbell, the 100m freestyle world champion, said she thought the Dutch mark of 3:31.72 would last for a decade and beyond when it was set five years ago.

On night one in Glasgow, the Australians tore it down with no technological assistance required.

