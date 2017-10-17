23°
Sport

Aussie golden girls beat supersuit world record

by Phil Lutton

NO nicknames. No bravado. Just clinical execution and pure speed.

Australia's Olympic champion 4 x 100m women's freestyle relay team have added Commonwealth gold to their haul and shattered one of swimming's seemingly untouchable world records in the process.

Brisbane sisters Cate and Bronte Campbell, Melanie Schlanger and the tireless Emma McKeon lit up the Tollcross pool in Glasgow to claim Australian swimming's first world record since 2009, when the infamous supersuit era saw times go into an historical freefall.

Cate Campbell, the 100m freestyle world champion, said she thought the Dutch mark of 3:31.72 would last for a decade and beyond when it was set five years ago.

On night one in Glasgow, the Australians tore it down with no technological assistance required.

Topics:  commonwealth games 2014 editors picks swimming

Witnesses sought after serious crash

Witnesses sought after serious crash

Police are appealing for witnesses to come forward after a serious motor vehicle crash in Maclean on Monday.

Mud flies as dragsters turn up the torque in wet

ABOVE: South Grafton's Daniel Bailey sprays the crowd during the 24th annual Jacaranda Dirt Drags.

No amount of rain could dampen the fun at Gnudwoc Park.

Sullohern puts herself on Commonwealth Games radar

WINNER: Celia Sullohern wins the women's Melbourne Marathon at the MCG in Melbourne.

Yamba athlete blitzes field to take home marathon crown.

CRJC confident races will go ahead despite heavy track

Calanda blazed home in race record time to claim the $160,000 Grafton District Services Club Ramornie Handicap (1200m) for Peter and Paul Snowden.After a line of eight that turned toward home, jockey Jim Byrne poked his nose through and put the foot down. A late challenge from topweight The Monstar almost pipped the three-year-old gelding who had just enough juice to hold on and win by a short head.Calanda finished the 1200m trip in 1.07.56.

"I would suggest we are more chance of running than not.”

Local Partners

Jockey club honours top performers at night of nights

Neville Stewart awarded Bob Gosling award after training one in five winners throughout the season.

McLennan rewarded for tireless efforts

Jockey Ben Looker and Curley Mac (1) lead the way to the finish line in race 4 - Yamba Golf & Country Club 1015m. Photo JoJo Newby / The Daily Examiner

Curley Mac awarded as best local horse over seven years old.

Sea Eagles star standing by coach Barrett

Manly Sea Eagles coach Trent Barrett looks on during a training session at Narrabeen

"I hope they sign him up long-term.”