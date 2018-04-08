Aussie hammers out Commonwealth Games silver medal

SILVER LINING: Allora's Matty Denny celebrates winning silver in the men's hammer at the Gold Coast Commonwealth Games.

ATHLETICS: "Lit up” by a passionate Aussie crowd Allora's Matthew Denny has won silver in the men's hammer throw at the Gold Coast Commonwealth Games.

In one of the most intense finals in recent times, with several athletes fouling their first two throws, Denny threw a personal best 74.88m to claim Australia's first medal in the event in 12 years.

"I'm just glad to be among the medals. The sky's the limit from now on,” Denny said

"There was a lot of work in the last 12 months that went into this moment, so I'm happy to show my team what we're all about.”

Denny did it the hard way booking his place among the final eight athletes with his final qualifying throw (73.82m) after fouling his first two.

"It's a different thing when you walk out as an Australian - when you're wearing the green and gold,” Denny said.

"I came out for warm up and they (the crowd) just lit up - they were going crazy.

"I'm thankful to be in front of a home of a crowd, the way they were cheering you'd think I'd won it.

"Thank you Australia for supporting me. Get behind the Australian athletes, we love it, thank you so much.”

Despite the intense pressure weighing down on him Denny kept it simple with his third throw.

"Those first two rounds were pretty terrible, but the weird part for me was walking in for the third round and I was actually calmer than I was for the first two (rounds),” Denny said.

"I was excited because I was in good nick and ready to throw far - and I did throw far, not as far as I wanted, but that's life. It was a PB (personal best) but it was an ugly throw.

"On the third throw I just kept my cues simple. I knew I had to be strong and commit to those cues - stay central keep the ball up on the left side - to get the job done.”

Denny's silver medal completes one half of his dream Commonwealth Games double.

The 21-year-old will now turn his focus to the discus.

Should Denny medal in the final he would become the first athlete to do so in both events at Commonwealth level since Canadian George Sutherland in 1938.

"It would be a special thing to be able to achieve that,” Denny said.

"It's going to be a tough competition but if I can commit, I'll be fine.”