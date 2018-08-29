Millman attacks officials, De Minaur on fire

John Millman hits out in his US Open first-round match against Jenson Brooksby at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York. Picture: Matthew Stockman/Getty

JOHN Millman has let rip at US Open officials, accusing them of making rules up on the run and hastily introducing a shot clock "with teething problems".

The Queenslander beat American teenager Jenson Brooksby 6-4 6-2 6-0 in heatwave conditions that he described as the most brutal of his nine-year grand-slam career.

Then he unloaded.

Millman's biggest beef was players on outside courts receiving less time to recover and cool down between points and at changeovers than the stars do on show courts.

He pointed out that, because of ad breaks during play on televised courts, the big guns - and their opponents - were afforded 90 seconds time out. "We got 60 seconds from when the umpire calls the score. They get a minute and a half in there," he said.

"Look, that's a massive difference. How's that fair?

"Sixty seconds goes pretty damn quick by the time you get the towel and the ice towel around you're neck." Millman said the shot clock, which allows the server 25 seconds between points, was also unfair and should not have been introduced for the first time at a grand slam without more trialling.

"Especially in these conditions," he said.

"The umpire starts the shot clock after he calls the score.

"Well, if there's a big round of applause on centre court there, then they get, what, an extra 10, 15 seconds.

"It's got to be the same for everyone, no?

"They've got a fair few teething issues and it would be nice if they don't have those teething issues at a US Open.

"Probably they should sort that out." Millman also wasn't happy at only being told about 40 minutes before he took the court that, for the first time at a slam, men's players would be allowed a 10-minute break after the third set to escape the heat.

"They should have maybe asked a few people because it seems like they've made up their own rules there," he said.

"Probably not the biggest fan of the 10-minute break. I don't know if it does you much good." Millman next faces either Italian 14th seed Fabio Fognini or another American wildcard, Michael Mmoh.

DE MINAUR TOO HOT TO HANDLE

Alex de Minaur has confirmed his status as one of the hottest talents in men's tennis with the most commanding first-round win of the US Open. The second youngest player in the world's top 50, de Minaur swatted aside Japan's Taro Daniel 6-0 6-1 6-2 to continue Australia's flying start to the season's final grand slam.

Matt Ebden, John Millman and Ajla Tomljanovic also notched impressive wins on Tuesday after Jason Kubler, Ashleigh Barty and Daria Gavrilova progressed to the second round on day one.

But in conceding just three games in three sets, no man was more dominant than 19-year-old de Minaur.

Not even heavyweight title contenders Alexander Zverev and Roger Federer, who dropped five and eight games respectively in their straight-set openers.

"Those are the matches that I'm most proud of because it's very hard in a five- set match to play at a very high level throughout the whole way without any lapses of concentration," de Minaur said.

"That's something I've really been working on and I'm very pleased to see it happening today."

Clubbing 31 winners to 11 and saving the only break point he faced in 10 service games, de Minaur earned a shot at fellow young gun Frances Tiafoe, an upset winner over seeded Frenchman Adrian Mannarino.

In more brutally tough conditions at Flushing Meadows, Ebden advanced when Serbian Filip Krajnovic became the sixth men's player of the day - and ninth of the tournament - to retire mid-match.

Ebden was leading 7-6 (7-1) 6-7 (5-7) 4-6 6-1 4-1 when the wilting 32nd seed called it quits after three hours and 38 sapping minutes.

The West Australian's win set up a clash with German veteran Philipp Kohlschreiber.

Unlike Ebden, Tomljanovic spent barely an hour on court in seeing off wildcard playoff winner Lizette Cabrera 6-4 6-1 in a somewhat one-sided all-Australian affair.

