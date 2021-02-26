Menu
Nine Lauria Specialty Sweets biscuit products have been recalled over an undeclared allergen.
Aussie-made biscuits’ urgent recall

by Darren Cartwright
26th Feb 2021 4:53 PM
Australian biscuit company Lauria Specialty Sweets has issued a nationwide recall of nine of its products because of an undeclared allergen.

The recall was made on Friday and includes all "best before dates" up to and including September 22, 2021.

"Lauria Specialty Sweets is conducting a recall of nine biscuit products," Food Standards Australia New Zealand (FSANZ) stated.

"The product has been available for sale at independent food retailers, including IGA stores, in QLD, NSW, ACT, VIC, TAS, SA and WA."

Nine Lauria Specialty Sweets biscuits have been recalled over an undeclared allergen in the products. Picture: Supplied
The recall is due to the presence of an undeclared allergen (milk), the statement read.

Consumers who have a milk allergy or intolerance should not consumer these products but return them to the place of purchase for a full refund.

The products are:

Florentine: 190g

Tropicana: 190g

Chocolate almond horseshoe: 190g

Chocolate almond bread: 150g

White chocolate almond bread: 150g

Chocolate shortbread: 190g

Double chocolate bliss: 190g

Honeycomb & caramel bliss: 190g

Strawberry & cream bliss: 190g

Florentine is one of the Lauria Speciality Sweets biscuits that have been recalled. Picture: Supplied
Any consumers who have a milk allergy or intolerance could have a reaction if these products are consumed, the FSANZ said.

Lauria Specialty Sweets has been handcrafting a boutique range of biscuits and sweets in Australia for more than 10 years.

The company is based in Melbourne.

Originally published as Aussie-made biscuits' urgent recall

