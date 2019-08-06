Aussie market tumbles as trade war heats up

The indicator board at the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) on July 30. Picture: AAP Image/Paul Braven

THE Australian share market has plunged in opening trade this morning in a trade war rout which has wiped more than $90 billion from the value of the nation's biggest companies over the past two days.

The benchmark ASX 200 fell by 2.9 per cent in the opening minutes of trade this morning, taking it to 6,461.2 points.

The index broadly tracks the value of the nation's 200 largest listed companies.

The plunge follows Wall Street suffering its biggest one-day fall of the year overnight amid fears China is devaluing its currency in its fight with the US over trade.

The US has ramped up the pressure, labelling China a currency manipulator and saying it will seek corrective action from the International Monetary Fund.

The local share market suffered its worst day for the year on Monday in a sell off which wiped out $38 billion in investor value.

This morning's plunge takes those losses to more than $90 billion.

Every sector was down more than 1 per cent in early trade, with materials and utilities having the smallest losses.

Mining giant BHP was down 1.85 per cent to $36.69, Rio Tinto was down 2.25 per cent to $89.43, and Fortescue was down 4.16 per cent to $6.795.

The big four banks - ANZ, Commonwealth, NAB and Westpac - were down between 2.38 per cent and 2.99 per cent each.

Gold miners were among the few bright spots as investors looked for safe haven, with Newcrest, Northern Star, Evolution Mining, St Barbara, Dacian and Saracen rising between 2.82 per cent and 5.85 per cent.

- with AAP