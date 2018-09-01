Australian model dies in Greece

Sinead McNamara … her family has confirmed that she sadly passed away on holiday in Greece. Picture: Instagram/sineadmcnamara

Sinead McNamara … her family has confirmed that she sadly passed away on holiday in Greece. Picture: Instagram/sineadmcnamara

SYDNEY model Sinead McNamara has died while holidaying in Greece.

"I have unfortunately received the worst new of my life, (Sinead) has passed away," her brother Jake McNamara said.

Ms McNamara's mother, Kylie McNamara, is currently flying to Greece.

Originally from Port Macquarie, Ms McNamara moved to Sydney five years ago. Her death was confirmed on Saturday but reports indicate she died on Thursday.

🕊 A post shared by Salt Bby 💦 (@sineadmcnamara) on Jul 12, 2018 at 9:13pm PDT

Her family have not yet revealed the cause of her death.

There's been an outpouring of grief of Ms McNamara's Instagram profile, from fans of her travel and modelling photography.

"Rest In Peace you gorgeous girl, life is so unfair," wrote @lilyrobinson.

A number of people have also posted comments asking about the circumstances of her death.

Ms McNamara was travelling in the seaside town of Pylos on the southwest coast of Greece.

In her last Instagram post four days ago, Ms McNamara wrote about jetskiing in Komitata, Greece.

Ms McNamara writes on her Instagram page that she is a fan of "camping, 4WD, adventure and travel". She has 12.7k followers on the platform.

Just five days ago on Facebook, Ms McNamara posted a selection of photos with her big sister Lauren, writing "happy birthday to the most amazing big sister I could ever ask for, 5 days till I get to see you!!! Excitement is an understatement."