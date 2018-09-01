Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Sinead McNamara … her family has confirmed that she sadly passed away on holiday in Greece. Picture: Instagram/sineadmcnamara
Sinead McNamara … her family has confirmed that she sadly passed away on holiday in Greece. Picture: Instagram/sineadmcnamara
News

Australian model dies in Greece

1st Sep 2018 4:45 PM

SYDNEY model Sinead McNamara has died while holidaying in Greece.

"I have unfortunately received the worst new of my life, (Sinead) has passed away," her brother Jake McNamara said.

Ms McNamara's mother, Kylie McNamara, is currently flying to Greece.

Originally from Port Macquarie, Ms McNamara moved to Sydney five years ago. Her death was confirmed on Saturday but reports indicate she died on Thursday.

🕊

A post shared by Salt Bby 💦 (@sineadmcnamara) on

Her family have not yet revealed the cause of her death.

There's been an outpouring of grief of Ms McNamara's Instagram profile, from fans of her travel and modelling photography.

"Rest In Peace you gorgeous girl, life is so unfair," wrote @lilyrobinson.

A number of people have also posted comments asking about the circumstances of her death.

Ms McNamara was travelling in the seaside town of Pylos on the southwest coast of Greece.

In her last Instagram post four days ago, Ms McNamara wrote about jetskiing in Komitata, Greece.

Sunkissed little munchkin 🕊 W/ @ecotan

A post shared by Salt Bby 💦 (@sineadmcnamara) on

Ms McNamara writes on her Instagram page that she is a fan of "camping, 4WD, adventure and travel". She has 12.7k followers on the platform.

Just five days ago on Facebook, Ms McNamara posted a selection of photos with her big sister Lauren, writing "happy birthday to the most amazing big sister I could ever ask for, 5 days till I get to see you!!! Excitement is an understatement."

Related Items

death editors picks greece instagram model sinead mcnamara sydney

Top Stories

    Hogan won't jump ship

    premium_icon Hogan won't jump ship

    Politics 'We have to end the cancer that is the flow of money from massive corporations vested interests into the ALP, the Liberals and LNP.'

    VIDEO: Clarence kids embracing their cultural identity

    premium_icon VIDEO: Clarence kids embracing their cultural identity

    News Children learn Bundjalung culture in preschool program

    Generous university offer inspired by 10 grand children

    premium_icon Generous university offer inspired by 10 grand children

    News Grand children one motive for generous university centre offer

    Mossy, DJs, heavy metal, album launches + more this weekend

    Mossy, DJs, heavy metal, album launches + more this weekend

    Entertainment Get out and enjoy the eclectic mix on offer in the Clarence

    Local Partners