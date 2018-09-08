Sinead McNamara's heartbreaking plans before her death

Ms McNamara, from Port Macquarie, had been working for four months as a stewardess.

INSTAGRAM star Sinead McNamara was just days away from coming home to see her family in Australia before she was found dead.

The heartbreaking news was revealed in one of the 20-year-old's social media posts just a few weeks before the tragedy.

Alongside a stunning picture of a tiny Greek island called Symi, Ms McNamara shared her excitement about returning home.

"Living & working on a boat seeing all that the world has to offer. yep I think I have it pretty good. Today's a day for being grateful anddd (sic.) it is less than a month till I get to see my family & friends in Aus. Excitement overload!!" the post read.

Ms McNamara said she was heading home shortly before she died. Picture: Instagram

The 20-year-old's mother, father and sister flew to Athens after learning the Instagram influencer had been found unconscious, tangled in ropes at the back of superyacht in Greece.

Ms Mcnamara's exact cause of the death will not be announced until the results of laboratory tests are known.

However, Fairfax has revealed today that her parents have serious doubts about the circumstances leading up to her death and believe she did not take her hown life.

They believe the luxury yacht she was working on was allowed to leave the Greek island of Kefalonia too quickly.

"The parents with this statement want to ask which were the causes and conditions that led to the tragic event," the family's legal representative in Greece Charalampos Triantafyllopoulos said.

Greek coroner Ilias Bogiokas, who conducted the autopsy on Ms McNamara's body, told the Athens Macedonian News Agency that the Instagram model died from hanging and that the body did not have any injuries.

Ms McNamara was found hanging from rope at the rear of the superyacht Mayan Queen IV early last Friday local time while the vessel was moored in the port of Argostoli in Kefalonia.

Yesterday, it was revealed that she made a distressing phone call to her mother shortly before her death.

The model's grief-stricken mum, Kylie, received a call from her daughter in the early hours of last Friday.

The exact cause of death is not yet clear. Picture: Instagram

The Instagram influencer was in tears as she spoke to her mother, telling her about an "incident" with another crew member on board. She also spoke to her brother, Jake, in her final hours.

A report by the Guardian on Saturday quoted a chief coroner, Elias Boyiokas, saying he was left with "doubts and questions" after conducting an autopsy on McNamara.

"The answer lies with the toxicological and histological tests," Boyiokas told the Guardian.

"There was no evidence of ill-treatment … my verdict is death by hanging but there were signs that she may have tried to stop it."

The family's Greek lawyer Charalampos Triantafyllopoulos spoke to reporters about the revelation.

"The deceased had telephoned her mother and brother shortly before the unfortunate incident under investigation," Mr Triantafyllopoulos said in a statement, first published in online Greek newspaper, Keep Talking Greece.

"She was crying and referred to an incident that took place on the yacht with another crew member."

According to the Greek news agency, initial evidence gathered by the coast guard, who took statements from about 23 crew members and examined CCTV video footage from the yacht, seem to indicate Ms McNamara took her own life, but the investigation has not been completed.

The 20-year-old has more than 14,000 followers on Instagram. Picture: Instagram

She was on her last shift and was to have met up with her mother and sister who had been on their way to Greece at the time. They are expected to accompany her body back to Australia in the coming days.

The yacht was allowed to leave the port on Sunday night local time, according to media reports.

Need help? Call 13 11 14 for Lifeline Australia