Aussie music favourites to headline free country music fest

Shannon Noll is one of the 2020 headliners of the Groundwater Country Music Festival.

Shannon Noll is one of the 2020 headliners of the Groundwater Country Music Festival.

AUSSIE music favourites Kasey Chambers and Shannon Noll will headline this year's Groundwater Music Festival.

The three-day country music festival is held annually at Broadbeach on the Gold Coast.

It's a return to the free event for ARIA Hall of Famer Chambers, who celebrated the 20th anniversary of her groundbreaking debut album The Captain last year.

"I'm so excited to return to Groundwater this July," she said.

"We absolutely loved playing to so many enthusiastic music fans at such a great festival last time It'll be so much fun and is always such a massive party atmosphere."

Noll rose to fame as the 2003 runner-up on Australian Idol and has gone on to straddle the genres of country and rock, releasing five top 10 albums.

They're joined on the 2020 Groundwater line-up by Gina Jeffreys, The Sunny Cowgirls, McAlister Kemp, Brad Butcher and some of country's rising stars including 2020 Star Maker winner Sammy White.

The 8th Groundwater Country Music Festival will be held from Friday, July 24 to Sunday, July 26.

The 2020 Groundwater Country Music Festival line-up:

Kasey Chambers

Shannon Noll

Sunny Cowgirls

Gina Jeffreys

McAlister Kemp

Tania Kernaghan

Brad Butcher

The Pigs

Jayne Denham

Melanie Dyer

The Audreys

Kristy Cox

Eight Second Ride

Mick Thomas' Roving Commission

The Weeping Willows

Hillbilly Goats

Southbound

Route 33

Matt Ward &The Rising Sons

Saltbushsix

2020 Star Maker Winner: Sammy White

Kerry Kennedy And Double Barrel

West Texas Crude