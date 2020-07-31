Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Chloe Cooper nee Esposito with baby Ted PIcture: supplied
Chloe Cooper nee Esposito with baby Ted PIcture: supplied
Athletics

Aussie Olympic gold medallist gives birth

by Selina Steele
31st Jul 2020 5:47 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

It would have been Day 8 of the 2020 Tokyo Games - instead reigning Olympic gold medallist Chloe Cooper (nee Esposito) delivers 9-pound bundle of gold, baby Ted.

The Australian modern pentathlon champion, who had pulled out of the now postponed Games back in January, and husband Matt celebrated the arrival of Ted Daniel Cooper on Wednesday night.

Chloe Cooper with baby Ted. Picture: Supplied
Chloe Cooper with baby Ted. Picture: Supplied

After 24 hours in labour, Ted finally arrived and weighed in at 4.07kgs (nearly 9lbs).

A friend from her management team, Robert Joske Management, said: "Dad, Mum and Ted are fit, well and excited for their future together."

Cooper has previously said she is not planning to retire from the sport in which she won gold at the 2016 Rio Olympics.

 

Chloe Esposito with her new baby. Picture: Instagram
Chloe Esposito with her new baby. Picture: Instagram

 

On initially announcing her pregnancy, Cooper said: "Defending my title will have to wait another four years. Can't wait to be a mum.

"My priorities will change but the challenge of pregnancy to podium is a powerful dream."

Esposito became Australia's first Olympic modern pentathlon gold medallist in Rio, then took a year off from the multi-discipline sport.

She returned to international competition to win the World Cup final in 2018 and take over the number one ranking.

The 28-year-old had a frustrating season last year, hampered by hamstring injuries but was on the comeback trail until pregnancy altered that plan.

Originally published as Aussie Olympic gold medallist gives birth

More Stories

aussie olympian chloe esposito new parents pentathlete sport

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        SHARK: Third incident this month in notorious spot

        premium_icon SHARK: Third incident this month in notorious spot

        News Report reveals terrifying struggle with shark at the same location of fatal attack this month

        Forensic work continues to identify driver of fatal crash

        premium_icon Forensic work continues to identify driver of fatal crash

        News Authorities confirm the number of deceased in Iluka Road fatal

        Grafton man sentenced for violent assault

        premium_icon Grafton man sentenced for violent assault

        Crime Grafton man attacked acquaintance of friend he was staying with while on bail and...

        ‘It’s about saving lives’: The app showing up the sharks

        premium_icon ‘It’s about saving lives’: The app showing up the sharks

        News Founder says app gives people an outlet to tell others where the sharks in the...