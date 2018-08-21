Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
It’s not just you. Petrol prices have hit a four-year high. Picture: Nikki Davis-Jones
It’s not just you. Petrol prices have hit a four-year high. Picture: Nikki Davis-Jones
Lifestyle

Aussie petrol prices at a four-year high

by Tom Rabe, AAP
21st Aug 2018 5:58 PM

FEAR of war in the Middle East, a political crisis in Venezuela and a crude oil cartel agreement means Australians are paying more for petrol at the bowser, a consumer watchdog report says.

Unleaded petrol has reached its highest price in almost four years across Australia's capital cities, according to the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission.

The price of unleaded is almost 12 per cent higher than this time last year at an average $1.45 per litre across Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane, Adelaide and Perth.

A jump in international crude oil and refined petrol prices are to blame for the price increase, the ACCC said in its report released on Tuesday.

The watchdog also pointed the finger at the Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries, or the OPEC cartel, for bumping up prices.

The ripples of the cartel's 2016 agreement to cut crude production is now being felt across the world - compounded by concerns of risks to international oil supplies.

The supply concerns are born out of renewed US sanctions against Iran, fears of spreading conflict in the Middle East and a political crisis in Venezuela, according to the ACCC.

A weaker Australian dollar was also contributing to the price hike. "The lower AUD-USD exchange rate in the June quarter 2018 compounded the influence of the increase in international refined petrol prices on Australian retail petrol prices," the report said.

Brisbane was identified as having the highest retail petrol price averaging $1.48 per litre.

 

The weak Australian dollar has also contributed. Picture: Jason Edwards
The weak Australian dollar has also contributed. Picture: Jason Edwards

PETROL PRICE RISE BY THE NUMBERS

• 2016/17 average: $1.35 per litre

• 2017/18 average: $1.45 per litre

• Average retail margin: 12.8 cents per litre (0.4 increase since previous quarter)

• Highest retail margin: Brisbane (15.5 cents per litre)

• Lowest retail margin: Adelaide (10 cents per litre)

• Fuel price apps and websites are said to be the best way for motorists to save cash

• Difference in country versus city prices: 4.9 cents per litre

Source: Australian Competition and Consumer Commission

cost of living editors picks petrol prices

Top Stories

    Grafton truck rolls down embankment near Casino

    premium_icon Grafton truck rolls down embankment near Casino

    News A DRIVER of a logging truck escaped serious injury in a collision on the Summerland Way this afternoon

    • 21st Aug 2018 5:55 PM
    Donation of $1460 just the start for school's drought help

    Donation of $1460 just the start for school's drought help

    Community A Clarence Valley school has dug incredibly deep to help farmers.

    Water-saving fix axed as drought reached crisis point

    premium_icon Water-saving fix axed as drought reached crisis point

    News A replacement conservation program is currently “being designed”

    Firefighters are once again protecting homes

    Firefighters are once again protecting homes

    News The fire had burnt 255 hectares before jumping road

    Local Partners