Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
News

Aussie punter wins entire $30m lotto prize

by Evin Priest
3rd Feb 2021 8:18 AM

 

A Western Australian has hit the jackpot in Oz Lotto overnight, claiming a $30 million winning ticket in division one.

The $30 million prize was won by a single ticket in Draw 1407 on Tuesday and it is the state's largest single lotto win in five years.

The winner is yet to be revealed but the ticket was purchased in WA. The lucky punter's numbers were 26 - 17 - 16 - 3 - 44 - 14 - 42, while the supplementary numbers were 37 and 38.

A further 68,572 WA players also picked up a prize in Tuesday night's draw.

There have now been 10 division one winners in WA this year who have shared in almost $41 million worth of prizes.

However, Lotterywest's head office is closed to the public due to COVID-19 safety practices and the state's current lockdown.

Originally published as Aussie punter wins entire $30m lotto prize

More Stories

editors picks money oz lotto wagering winner winnings

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Daily Catch-Up: February 3, 2021

        Premium Content Daily Catch-Up: February 3, 2021

        News Today's local weather, funeral, and other notices in one place.

        • 3rd Feb 2021 7:47 AM
        160+ KPH: P-plater caught twice at high speed on new highway

        Premium Content 160+ KPH: P-plater caught twice at high speed on new highway

        News First detected near Maclean, police catch up with 17 year-old twice in two...

        Baton relay to celebrate 100 years of Rotary

        Premium Content Baton relay to celebrate 100 years of Rotary

        Community Grafton to host baton relay launch which will finish at Tweed Heads as part of...

        Simone Strobel murder update: Changes to second inquest

        Premium Content Simone Strobel murder update: Changes to second inquest

        News The 16th anniversary of the German backpacker’s death is approaching