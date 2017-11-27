Aussie rivals in first-round fight at Worlds

BEST OF THE BEST: After winning a World Doubles title together, Yamba's Cameron Pilley and Evans Head's Ryan Cuskelly will meet at the World Championships .

BEST OF THE BEST: After winning a World Doubles title together, Yamba's Cameron Pilley and Evans Head's Ryan Cuskelly will meet at the World Championships . World Squash Federation

SQUASH: Yamba squash player Cameron Pilley has been given a major boost ahead of the 2017 AJ Bell PSA World Championships in Manchester next month.

Pilley has been drawn against long-time friend and playing partner Evans Head's Ryan Cuskelly in the opening round of the titles.

But before they can worry about meeting in one of the biggest events of the year, the pair will need to put their team caps on as they head to the 25th WSF World Men's Team Championship to represent Australia.

The Aussies are record-holding, eight-time champions at the event which kicks off tomorrow in Marseilles, France, but will have their work cut out for them joining Wales and Czech Republic in Pool D.

Egypt are the defending champions, and have won the past four championships in a row. They will bring a strong line-up once again.

Pilley and Cuskelly have both battled to remain in the top 20 squash players in the world and have traded the title of No. 1 Australian many times in the past year.

The pair only clinched the World Squash Doubles Championship earlier this year and know each other's games well, setting up a mouthwatering match.

Fellow Yamba player Donna Urquhart has drawn World No.1 Nour El Sherbini in her first-round match of the World Championships, which begin December 11.