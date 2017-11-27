Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Sport

Aussie rivals in first-round fight at Worlds

BEST OF THE BEST: After winning a World Doubles title together, Yamba's Cameron Pilley and Evans Head's Ryan Cuskelly will meet at the World Championships .
BEST OF THE BEST: After winning a World Doubles title together, Yamba's Cameron Pilley and Evans Head's Ryan Cuskelly will meet at the World Championships . World Squash Federation

SQUASH: Yamba squash player Cameron Pilley has been given a major boost ahead of the 2017 AJ Bell PSA World Championships in Manchester next month.

Pilley has been drawn against long-time friend and playing partner Evans Head's Ryan Cuskelly in the opening round of the titles.

But before they can worry about meeting in one of the biggest events of the year, the pair will need to put their team caps on as they head to the 25th WSF World Men's Team Championship to represent Australia.

The Aussies are record-holding, eight-time champions at the event which kicks off tomorrow in Marseilles, France, but will have their work cut out for them joining Wales and Czech Republic in Pool D.

Egypt are the defending champions, and have won the past four championships in a row. They will bring a strong line-up once again.

Pilley and Cuskelly have both battled to remain in the top 20 squash players in the world and have traded the title of No. 1 Australian many times in the past year.

The pair only clinched the World Squash Doubles Championship earlier this year and know each other's games well, setting up a mouthwatering match.

Fellow Yamba player Donna Urquhart has drawn World No.1 Nour El Sherbini in her first-round match of the World Championships, which begin December 11.

Grafton Daily Examiner
Science students 'wheely keen' to beat competition

Science students 'wheely keen' to beat competition

Students will show off their water project and robotics skills in Sydney

Man on trial for manslaughter after alleged fight kills mate

MANSLAUGHTER TRIAL: Tyson Peter Egan, charged with manslaughter after a fight left Kyle Watkins dead, will be be trialled in the District Court in Coffs Harbour.

Man accused of manslaughter to face jury after alleged fatal fight

Hanks Junction Hill to open tomorrow

Owners of Hanks Kitchen Chrissy and Aaron Hancock at their new shop location in Junction Hill.

Satellite store brings the baked goods to the hill

Triple J's Hottest 100 will no longer be on Australia Day

Triple J has announced a new date for Hottest 100.

THE Hottest 100 will no longer be held on Australia Day

Local Partners

Kikem Kreation has staying power

Trained by the more-than-capable Fiona Geary, this bitch will be evens and for punters keen to turn $100 into $200, that's a fairly safe bet

Lawson courage derails Harwood's charge for outright

Coutts Crossing's Braidy Willis, Nick Lawson and Hayden Woods with the CRJCA Club Championship shield that Coutts won.

Honeybrook and co add 129 in no time to shoot for outright win.

Australia draws first blood in Ashes series

Australian batsmen David Warner (right) and Cameron Bancroft walk off after downing Enbgland in the first Ashes Test at the Gabba.

Bancroft and Warner team up to deliver 10-wicket win in first Test