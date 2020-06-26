Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
FOOTY IS BACK: The Grafton Tigers girls side will be hoping to make it back-to-back titles as the North Coast competition gets ready to resume.
FOOTY IS BACK: The Grafton Tigers girls side will be hoping to make it back-to-back titles as the North Coast competition gets ready to resume.
AFL

Aussie rules set for long awaited North Coast return

Paul Taylor
26th Jun 2020 3:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

AUSSIE Rules is set to resume across the North Coast with the season format for the junior competition confirmed.

In line with the lifting of government restrictions, AFL North Coast has determined that the junior competition will begin on Sunday, July 19, and will comprise of 10 rounds of home and away matches, with the top two teams in each age group qualifying for a straight grand final to be played on September 27.

This will apply to under-11, under-13, under-15, and youth girls (under-17) age groups.

Community football manager Paul Taylor said players, coaches, and club administrators are excited by the return.

“We’ve worked closely with our clubs to devise a format that provides the opportunity for players and teams to play as many matches as possible, while still concluding with a pinnacle event,” Taylor said.

“Ten rounds of matches represents two thirds of a normal season which, under the circumstances, is a fantastic outcome.

“The draw will be developed in the coming weeks once all team nominations are received. We look forward to releasing that info as soon as it’s available.”

The format of the senior competition is being finalised and will be announced next week. This competition includes senior men, senior women and male under-17 grades.

Over the past five years, AFL North Coast has been rapidly growing with the number of players, teams, and clubs effectively doubling.

Taylor putting that down to the support of local news sources that have helped the sport to tap into new regions of Australia.

“This is in part, thanks to the exposure the code has received through News Limited publications. We thank our local newspapers for their support and look forward to continuing the relationship in the digital format,” Taylor said.

Taylor said the Tigers are always on the hunt for new recruits and said the process of signing up is as simple as it gets.

“Registrations are open at all clubs with new and returning players always welcome,” he said.

To find your local club, go to play.afl online and search by postcode.

clarence afl covid-19 grafton tigers north coast afl
Grafton Daily Examiner

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Multiple structure fires impacting coastal village

        premium_icon Multiple structure fires impacting coastal village

        Breaking Emergency services have been called to a structure fire which continues to threaten more homes

        • 26th Jun 2020 2:58 PM
        FRONT TO BACK: Take a look at last 10 years of Dex pics

        premium_icon FRONT TO BACK: Take a look at last 10 years of Dex pics

        People and Places More than 70 images in a retrospective of Adam Hourigan’s photos from last decade...

        DEX FILES: Cup arrives and tourism turns serious

        premium_icon DEX FILES: Cup arrives and tourism turns serious

        News Find out what weird and wonderful things were happening in the Clarence 50 years...

        CLARENCE ROUNDUP: Community news and headlines

        premium_icon CLARENCE ROUNDUP: Community news and headlines

        News Catch up with all the latest from the Clarence Valley’s community groups right...