Aussie rules set for long awaited North Coast return

FOOTY IS BACK: The Grafton Tigers girls side will be hoping to make it back-to-back titles as the North Coast competition gets ready to resume.

AUSSIE Rules is set to resume across the North Coast with the season format for the junior competition confirmed.

In line with the lifting of government restrictions, AFL North Coast has determined that the junior competition will begin on Sunday, July 19, and will comprise of 10 rounds of home and away matches, with the top two teams in each age group qualifying for a straight grand final to be played on September 27.

This will apply to under-11, under-13, under-15, and youth girls (under-17) age groups.

Community football manager Paul Taylor said players, coaches, and club administrators are excited by the return.

“We’ve worked closely with our clubs to devise a format that provides the opportunity for players and teams to play as many matches as possible, while still concluding with a pinnacle event,” Taylor said.

“Ten rounds of matches represents two thirds of a normal season which, under the circumstances, is a fantastic outcome.

“The draw will be developed in the coming weeks once all team nominations are received. We look forward to releasing that info as soon as it’s available.”

The format of the senior competition is being finalised and will be announced next week. This competition includes senior men, senior women and male under-17 grades.

Over the past five years, AFL North Coast has been rapidly growing with the number of players, teams, and clubs effectively doubling.

Taylor putting that down to the support of local news sources that have helped the sport to tap into new regions of Australia.

“This is in part, thanks to the exposure the code has received through News Limited publications. We thank our local newspapers for their support and look forward to continuing the relationship in the digital format,” Taylor said.

Taylor said the Tigers are always on the hunt for new recruits and said the process of signing up is as simple as it gets.

“Registrations are open at all clubs with new and returning players always welcome,” he said.

To find your local club, go to play.afl online and search by postcode.