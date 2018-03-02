Aussie seeds sealed in Norway doomsday vault

KEPT SAFE: Australian Pastures Genebank leader Steve Hughes from the South Australian Research and Development Institute depositing seed on behalf of APG as part of the foundation stone deposit ceremony.

KEPT SAFE: Australian Pastures Genebank leader Steve Hughes from the South Australian Research and Development Institute depositing seed on behalf of APG as part of the foundation stone deposit ceremony.

SEEDS from local pasture grasses stored at Grafton Agricultural Research Station are part of a NSW collection that has just been placed in a sealed vault in Norway.

NSW Department of Primary Industries pasture systems director Mark Evans said 146 accessions (types) of the Glycine species including Glycine clandestina, Glycine canescens and Glycine tabacina were placed in the vault on Tuesday night.

The grain seeds from NSW were sealed in Svalbard Global Seed Vault in Norway, as part of a worldwide project to safeguard our future.

Mr Evans said the seeds were collected by research scientists at the station

from the North Coast and eastern fall of the Northern Tablelands from the mid-1970s until the early 1990s.

Seeds originally from NSW DPI collections at Wagga Wagga, Glen Innes, Grafton and Tamworth formed the latest addition to the doomsday seed collection.

"Pasture seed of 956 species from the NSW DPI collection are sealed in the vault and an iconic grass species, phalaris, was included in the SGVS 10-year anniversary celebration ceremony this week,” Mr Evans said.

"Phalaris was chosen to represent NSW, as it was selected for improvement here 100 years ago and has become one of the most widely grown temperate perennial grass species in NSW.”

Australia's involvement with the SGSV began in 2014 when a delegation travelled to Svalbard and deposited 1500 oat genotypes from the AWCC.

Mr Evans said a new national approach meant NSW DPI seed collections were curated by the Australian Grains Genebank and Australian Pastures Genebank, and their representatives delivered the seed to Norway.

The NSW DPI seed collection at Grafton Research Station contained many temperate legume

and tropical grass and legume species and was transferred to the APG in 2015-16.

"Glycine species have been selected due to their high potential for application in our local grazing industries, now and into the future, and their environmental significance,” Mr Evans said.