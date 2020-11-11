Aussie shame: Fans ruin Remembrance Day silence

Rugby league fans have been slammed for ruining the moment’s silence on Remembrance Day before kick-off in Origin II.

Footy fans have been slammed for ruining the Anzac tribute before kick-off in Origin 2, being played on Remembrance Day.

Some supporters at Sydney's ANZ Stadium broke out into cheers and then jeers during the playing of The Last Post, and the noise reached a crescendo when Blues coach Brad Fittler was shown on the big screen.

General Sir Peter Cosgrove read the Ode of Remembrance on a day where we reflect on the end of WWI, before The Last Post was played.

Many of the spectators in attendance broke out in applause midway through The Last Post, not realising there was more to come, when they should have remained silent.

Many on social media were quick to hit out at the Sydney crowd.

one of the most poorly observed minutes of silence i can remember #origin — Vince Rugari (@VinceRugari) November 11, 2020

That has to be one of the worst minutes of silence in Australian sport. Shame. #Origin — Jessica Dunne (@JessicaTeneal) November 11, 2020

The same idiots who didn’t shut up during the last post were probably the same ones telling indigenous Australians that they’re disrespectful by not singing the anthem. #stateoforigin — Mark Gottlieb (@MarkGottlieb) November 11, 2020

State of Origin crowd booing during the moment of silence... wtf — Kellie Scott (@kellie_scott) November 11, 2020

Crowd at Homebush couldn't have done a better job of sounding like bogans than the awful carry-on during the minute's silence#stateoforigin #LestWeForget — Scott Phillips (@TMFScottP) November 11, 2020

