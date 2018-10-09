Menu
Aron Baynes defends Collin Sexton during the Celtics’ controversial pre-season loss.
Basketball

Baynes escapes sanction after ugly NBA tussle

by AAP
9th Oct 2018 9:30 AM

AUSSIE star Aron Baynes has avoided being punished for a confrontation during the Boston Celtics' pre-season game against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

The NBA announced that Baynes' Celtics team-mate Marcus Smart had been fined $35,000 and the Cavaliers' JR Smith $21,000. The incident happened when Smith and Baynes locked arms under the basket in the first quarter of the Cavaliers' 113-102 win over the Celtics.

Smith, no stranger to being punished by the NBA for infractions, shoved Baynes aggressively in the chest after they untangled arms.

The 208cm tall Baynes dwarfed the 198cm Smith.

Smart then ran in and shoved Smith in the back, a move the NBA described as "escalating" the on-court altercation.

Cavaliers and Celtics players held on to Smart and Smith to prevent them from fighting.

Cavaliers' rookie guard Collin Sexton grabbed Baynes.

Smart and Smith received double technical fouls and Smith and Baynes received double personal fouls.

Smart was ejected while Smith stayed in the game.

A war of words continued after the game with Smart and Smith challenging each other to a fight away from the court.

"I told him to come back to the back," Smart said. "All that on the court?

"We can handle that off of the court." Smith fired back on Twitter:

"Meet me on street damn the back!!"

