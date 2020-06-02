Australian media personality Deborah Hutton has revealed the brutal aftermath of surgeries to remove two skin cancers from her face.

The glamorous TV presenter and former model told her Instagram followers she'd "ummed and aahed" about publicly sharing the facial scarring from her cancer surgery.

"But after having the stitches out from another major surgery to remove 2 skin cancers, and being extreme (sic) grateful they've got it all, I feel it's only right to remind you to get your SKIN CHECKED!" she wrote.

Hutton explained that prior to surgery, the skin cancer on her face, which had been flagged as suspicious by her dermatologist months before surgery, was not even visible to the naked eye.

"My skin will heal and in the coming months you'll hardly see the scar. I've been here before 9 years ago. Skin heals beautifully but only if you give it the chance before it's too late," she wrote, also thanking the surgeon and nurses who'd taken care of her.

Hutton has been flooded with messages of support from other Australian celebs: "Get better soon bella," wrote singer Tina Arena.

Hutton says the nasty scar will heal in time. Picture: Supplied.

Thank god you had a check up. sending you all my love," said former Real Housewives of Melbourne star Chyka Keebaugh.

"Incredibly brave of you - thankyou," wrote entertainer Rhonda Burchmore.

Hutton, 58, has been one of Australia's most recognisable faces since she started her modelling career at the age of 16. Since then she's worked extensively as a TV presenter and was the editor of The Australian Women's Weekly for more than 10 years. She's also an ambassador for the Skin Cancer Foundation.

Originally published as Aussie star's shocking surgery aftermath