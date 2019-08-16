Aussie tourist murdered in New Zealand

NZ police are chasing the man who is on the run. Picture: Supplied

An Australian tourist has been shot dead by a gunman who wanted to steal their campervan in New Zealand.

According to the New Zealand Herald, an Australian man and a Canadian woman - were asleep in their campervan at the Te Toto Gorge carpark in Raglan when they were woken by a stranger at their window.

The man's partner ran for several kilometres for help.

The Herald reports the stranger demanded the key to the couple's campervan.

The Australian man was then shot more than once.

A manhunt is now under way for the gunman who is believed to be on the run in Waikato, the NZ Herald reports.

A body has also been found in a stolen campervan in Gordonton, 80 kilometres from Raglan.

New Zealand Police have confirmed to News Corp Australia a press conference will be held later today at 4.30pm AEST.

The have also posted on Facebook that Waikato Police are still responding to a serious incident they were notified of at 3.20am today on Whaanga Road, Raglan.

"Police have located a van that was earlier stolen and found a body of a man inside," the statement read.

"The vehicle was found on Gordonton Road."

Police now want to hear from anyone who may have seen the vehicle or have any information to assist them.

"Police believe the vehicle, a White 2017 Toyota Hiace ZL registration KWF362, travelled from Whaanga Road to Gordonton Road this morning," they said.

"If you think you have seen this vehicle or have information that may be helpful please contact Hamilton Police on 07 858 6200.

"Alternatively information can be provided anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

"Police are conducting enquiries to establish the circumstances.

"We are also currently working to inform the next of kin therefore no further details are available at this point."

More to come.