Aussies face Bali court over drug possession
Melbourne nightclub promoter William Cabantog broke down and wept in a Bali court as the prosecutor recommended an astonishingly light sentence in a nation known for its harsh penalties for drug-related crimes.
With co-accused David Van Iersel, when the prosecutor called on the judge to deliver a sentence of just one year and six months, Cabantog doubled over, covered his face with his hands and wept.
Van Iersel, 38, who the prosecutor requested a sentenced of one year and two months remained solid and silent.
The men were allegedly in possession of 1.12 grams of cocaine and both urine tested positive to the narcotic.
Cabantog, 35, face and Van Iersel face a maximum sentence of 12 years prison for allegedly possessing narcotics.
Personal use carries a maximum four-year sentence.
The prosecutor also requested both men are sentenced with their time reduced to include the months they have spent incarcerated since their July arrest at the Lost City nightclub in trendy Canggu.
