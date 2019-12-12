Menu
PERTH, AUSTRALIA - DECEMBER 12: Joe Burns of Australia leaves the field after being dismissed for lbw by Colin de Grandhomme of New Zealand during day one of the First Test match between Australia and New Zealand at Optus Stadium on December 12, 2019 in Perth, Australia. (Photo by Cameron Spencer/Getty Images)
Cricket

Aussies in strife as Warner falls to all-time screamer

by Steve Wilson
12th Dec 2019 6:21 PM

Australia is two wickets down by lunch in the first Test against New Zealand in Perth, but if Joe Burns had decided to review his LBW decision he would still be out in the middle.

Colin de Grandhomme looked to have trapped Burns in front but after consulting with David Warner opted against using the DRS. Reviews showed that the ball was sliding down leg and he would have had the decision overturned.

Warner followed not long after for 43, falling to a magnificent one-handed return catch to Neil Wagner leaving Australia 2-76 at tea.

australia v new zealand david warner drs joe burns neil wagner optus stadium test cricket
