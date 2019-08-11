Aussies know they can ‘win from anywhere’

Michael Kasprowicz and Justin Langer were teammates on the 2005 Ashes tour.

Michael Kasprowicz believes Australia's surging self-belief and pace depth will help them keep the foot down on this Ashes tour after taking a 1-0 series lead.

Justin Langer and Kasprowicz both played in the 2005 contest between Australia and England, widely regarded as one of the greatest Test series ever.

England dropped the opening Test of the 2005 Ashes but were undefeated from that point on, holding on for a dramatic 2-1 triumph.

That series is remembered for its many twists, turns and remarkable moments - many of which happened behind closed doors and only became public knowledge in recent years, such as a rare faux pas from Langer after the first Test.

Langer, in charge of singing the team song after victory, opted to belt out a stirring rendition of "Under the Southern Cross I Stand" from England's dressing room after the losers cleared out of Lord's.

England weren't aware of the brash incursion at the home of cricket when it happened but players from both camps have since referred to the ensuing shift in fortune as "karma".

Langer, now coaching Australia, and Tim Paine ensured a lid was kept on celebrations after their epic comeback at Edgbaston.

Kasprowicz feels the nature of Australia's win in Birmingham, in which they rallied from 8-122 on day one then again when in trouble during their second innings, will be a big boost when the second Test starts at Lord's on Wednesday.

"It's an amazing feeling when a team has that belief, when you believe you can win from anywhere," Kasprowicz said.

Justin Langer is having a huge impact on the Australian team.

"It's strong and I really think Justin has put that in there.

"They'll all realise that's the case ... and you'll find the players will be ready for this game."

Kasprowicz, a long-term Cricket Australia board member, also highlighted how Steve Smith's Bradman-like aura would help teammates walk taller as they pursue a 2-0 lead and Australia's first Test series win in England since 2001.

"The way he played ... that's going to instil belief in the team," the former paceman said.

"It's so infectious."

Tim Paine took in a Mancester City EPL game on Saturday.

Kasprowicz was reluctant to offer an opinion about whether Mitchell Starc or Josh Hazlewood should be recalled, suggesting the incumbent pacemen's performance would make it hard to make a change.

"One of the most exciting things is the depth of fast bowling in Australia right now," he said.

"There's a lot of great players who weren't able to make the side."

Australia's 17-man touring party will have their first look at the Lord's pitch on Sunday, having enjoyed some sightseeing and football in London on Saturday.

Tim Paine and some of his teammates were on deck for Manchester City's season opener, a 5-0 win at West Ham.

SportCor chairman Kasprowicz was at the home of cricket for the launch of SmartBall, an innovation created in partnership between his firm and Kookaburra.