Alex de Minaur has pulled out of the Australian Open.
Tennis

Aussie’s ‘shattering’ Open heartbreak

by Andrew McMurtry
16th Jan 2020 3:08 PM

AUSTRALIA'S hopes in the male side of the draw in the Australian Open have taken a hit with Alex de Minaur pulling out of the tournament.

The withdrawal was announced on social media Thursday afternoon. De Minaur was supposed to play in the Adelaide International but pulled out to the abdominal injury believed to have been suffered in Australia's ATP Cup clash with Spain, when he played Rafael Nadal.

But De Minaur revealed he first noticed the injury during the opening ATP Cup tie against Canada, when he played Denis Shapovalov. He went on to play five matches in nine days at the tournament.

De Minaur said on Monday that he would seek daily treatment the injury in the hope of playing in the Australian Open starting next week but pulled the pin on his hopes.

"At the moment we're going to take it day by day," he said in Adelaide on Monday.

"It's something that is not ideal. And at this stage we are just looking at short-term goals and trying to get better each day (with) a lot of treatment. "I have seen the physios, I have seen the doctors, and I will be continuing to do that for the whole of the week and hopefully I will be ready to play in Melbourne."

But the issue appears to be worse than first believed with it being enough to see the Aussie withdraw from the tournament.

"It's pretty devastating," de Minaur said. "I've got a four centimetre grade two tear.

"It's serious. Getting out of bed hurts. Even though it killed me, it's the right decision."

Alex de Minaur did all he could to get fit.
It's a devastating blow for the youngster with the tennis community quick to get behind him.

The 20-year-old is ranked 21st in the world and is Australia's highest ranked male.

He had his best finish in 2019, when he made the third round of his home Open before being ousted in straight sets by Nadal.

Nick Kyrgios will now be Australia's highest ranked player in the Australian Open draw, ranked 26 in the world.

Kyrgios, who won his first match at the Kooyong Classic 6-4 6-2 over Grigor Dimitrov, said de Minaur missing the open was "shattering".

