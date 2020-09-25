Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
The NRMA advises to fill up now and take advantage of Sydney’s cheap petrol prices before they rise. Picture: Supplied
The NRMA advises to fill up now and take advantage of Sydney’s cheap petrol prices before they rise. Picture: Supplied
Lifestyle

Aussies urged: ‘Fill up as soon as you can’

Anton Nilsson
25th Sep 2020 10:37 AM

Sydney petrol prices are approaching their cheapest point before an expected spike.

NRMA advises drivers to take the opportunity to fill up their tanks while the affordable prices last.

“Fill up as soon as you can,” urged Peter Khoury, head of media with NRMA. “We don’t know, the price may fall another cent or so in Sydney, but it’s going to go up soon.”

By the time the October long weekend rolls around, petrol prices are expected to start rising again. Picture: Richard Walker
By the time the October long weekend rolls around, petrol prices are expected to start rising again. Picture: Richard Walker

The average price right now in Sydney is 107.4 cents per litre compared with the previous high of 137.7 cents per litre on August 31. The NRMA says he prices tend to fall slowly, but once they start to increase, they spike hard and fast.

“You’d be taking a bet as to how much longer into the week it will last,” Mr. Khoury said, referring to the low prices.

Prices are expected to start rising again by the October long weekend.

Across regional NSW, prices have remained stable in recent weeks, with motorists in Muswellbrook, Orange, Nowra and Tamworth enjoying the cheapest petrol.

Originally published as Aussies urged: ‘Fill up as soon as you can’

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Hank’s Kitchen avoids job losses during COVID-19 storm

        Premium Content Hank’s Kitchen avoids job losses during COVID-19 storm

        Business The iconic Grafton bakery has managed to keep all 42 staff on the books without JobKeeper support during the coronavirus lockdowns

        • 25th Sep 2020 12:00 PM
        BEHIND THE DESK: Has sport held us together during COVID?

        Premium Content BEHIND THE DESK: Has sport held us together during COVID?

        Sport As we go through such a tough period of our lives, has sport been a key factor in...

        • 25th Sep 2020 12:00 PM
        QLD Health explains Clarence Valley border snub

        Premium Content QLD Health explains Clarence Valley border snub

        News After three days the Queensland health department finally provide an explanation

        LOOK UP AND LIVE: New app to keep safe around powerlines

        Premium Content LOOK UP AND LIVE: New app to keep safe around powerlines

        Information Here’s how you can keep safe around powerlines while looking down, and up!