This is Austen Tayshus' favourite piece of Grafton history

WHEN Australian comedian Austen Tayshus comes to the Clarence Valley for a show to make your year, he will be looking forward to returning to a piece of Grafton's history - the Grafton bridge.

"I love the bridge. I've spent a lot of time on that bridge," he said.

Best known for 80s comedy single Australiana, Austen Tayshus is returning to Grafton for what will be the 400th time to perform alongside exceptional comedian Mandy Nolan in a reflection on this decade and the few hundred years before it.

Tayshus and Nolan are teaming up for what has become an annual comedy affair with this year's performance 2020 Vision coming to delight crowds at the Saraton Theatre on Friday night.

Comedian Mandy Nolan has joined Austen Tayshus for their annual show reflecting on the year that was. Cathy Adams

From controversy over fireworks and the climate to Shakespeare and Tolstoy, Tayshus and Nolan's highly political and improvisational performance is different every night.

"My show works into everything that is current," Tayshus said. "It is the best comedy show the country has seen."

"It's very political, very current and the coverage is very much what's going on in the world and the country."

Tayshus climbed to national fame in the 80s with the release of Australia's best-ever selling single Australiana, a staple Tayshus said he performs at each and every show.

Tayshus said playing the classic hit is "great joy" and something crowds look forward to and expect at every show.

Join Austen Tayshus and Mandy Nolan at the Saraton Theatre on Friday January 8. Tickets $30, available now.