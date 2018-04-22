VERNE TROYER: Mini-Me actor dies, aged 49

Verne Troyer, as Mini Me in Austin Powers, was one of the stars of Supanova.

VERNE Troyer, best known for playing Mini-Me in the Austin Powers movies, has died, aged 49.

The actor - who struggled with alcoholism - died on Saturday, his family have confirmed.

He was 81cm tall after being born with a condition called achondroplasia dwarfism, The Sun reports.

The death follows the star being rushed to hospital earlier this month after a friend reported he was "extremely upset, drunk and suicidal", according to TMZ.

The star's family confirmed the news with a statement on his Instagram page.

"It is with great sadness and incredibly heavy hearts to write that Verne passed away today," the post read.

"Verne was an extremely caring individual. He wanted to make everyone smile, be happy, and laugh. Anybody in need, he would help to any extent possible.

"Verne hoped he made a positive change with the platform he had and worked towards spreading that message everyday.

Verne Troyer was best known for his role as Mini-Me in the Austin Powers franchise.

"He inspired people around the world with his drive, determination, and attitude. On film & television sets, commercial shoots, at comic-con's & personal appearances, to his own YouTube videos, he was there to show everyone what he was capable of doing.

"Even though his stature was small and his parents often wondered if he'd be able to reach up and open doors on his own in his life, he went on to open more doors for himself and others than anyone could have imagined.

"He also touched more peoples hearts than he will ever know.

"Verne was also a fighter when it came to his own battles. Over the years he's struggled and won, struggled and won, struggled and fought some more, but unfortunately this time was too much.

Troyer had many friends in Hollywood. Pictured with Taylor Swift and Rihanna

"During this recent time of adversity he was baptised while surrounded by his family. The family appreciates that they have this time to grieve privately.

"Depression and Suicide are very serious issues. You never know what kind of battle someone is going through inside. Be kind to one another. And always know, it's never too late to reach out to someone for help.

"In lieu of flowers, please feel free to make a donation in Verne's name to either of his two favourite charities; The Starkey Hearing Foundation and Best Buddies."

Troyer had a glittering Hollywood career starring in blockbuster movies such Austin Powers and Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire as well as reality shows such as Celebrity Big Brother and Wife Swap.

