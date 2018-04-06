Mike Myers brings back Dr Evil after 16 years

MIKE Myers reprised his role as hapless villain Dr Evil last night, 16 years after he played was last seen as the character in Austin Powers' Goldmember.

The actor, 54, effortlessly slipped back into character for a hilarious appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon to mock Donald Trump, reports The Sun.

In the comedy sketch, the supervillain, working for Trump as Secretary of Evil, had just been sacked by the US leader.

He joked that he was responsible for "all the evil stuff" the President has carried out.

When Fallon asked what he'd had a hand in, he said: "The wall, that was all me, but I wanted it to be a moat filled with spiky blowfish.

"I didn't want the Mexicans to pay for it, I wanted Alec Baldwin to pay for it."

He also claimed to be the brains behind "The Space Force", Donald Trump's space army.

Fallon asked if it was his plan to "deport dreamers" to which he replied: "No Jimmy, even I have my limits. I'm evil, but I'm not a monster."

Later in the sketch, Dr Evil announced he would be running for President of the US, along with running partner Mark Zuckerberg who he called "the only man more hated than Donald Trump right now".

Myers famously played the character based on original Bond villain Dr No in the Austin Powers trilogy.

The comedian was on the show to promote his latest film, Terminal, which also stars Margot Robbie.

This article was originally published on The Sun and is reproduced with permission.