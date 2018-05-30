Menu
Alex Carey (pictured with Justin Langer) has been named as vice-captain in both Australia A squads to tour India.
Cricket

Khawaja’s chance at redemption in experienced tour squad

by Jacob Polychronis
30th May 2018 9:20 AM

NATIONAL selectors have opted to select strong Australia A squads for the upcoming tour of India, with several players already featuring for the senior side in England next month.

Both the one-day and four-day squads were announced on Wednesday, with Travis Head, Ashton Agar, Alex Carey and Usman Khawaja among those picked to tour India in August and September.

Head will captain the one-day side in a tri-series against India A and South Africa A in Vijayawada, while Mitch Marsh will lead two four-day matches against India A in Vizag.

Travis Head was annoucned on Wednesday as captain of the Australia A one-day side to tour India in August.
Just six players across both squads - Marnus Labuschagne, Jack Wildermuth, Brendan Doggett, Mitch Swepson, Kurtis Patterson and Michael Neser - are yet to play for Australia, although the latter will earn his international spurs in England next month.

Batsman Usman Khawaja was also named in both squads after he was left behind for the tour of England.

Notable omissions include Chris Lynn, Adam Zampa and Glenn Maxwell, who last week said he was eyeing off the tour as an audition for Australia's Test side.

Batsman Usman Khawaja was also named in both squads after he was left behind for the tour of England.
National selector Trevor Hohns said he was pleased with the wealth of international experience in both squads that is mixed with talented, emerging players.

He added: "It's an extremely important tour, as we look for players who can adapt and find ways to excel in sub-continent conditions.

"With Australia's series against Pakistan in the United Arab Emirates fast approaching, it's a chance for some players to push for selection for that series, and for all players to gain experience in sub-continent conditions."

Hohns labelled captains Head and Marsh as 'impressive young men' and marked them as potential leaders for future Australia teams.

They will be deputised by wicket-keeper Carey, who Hohns said is rated 'very highly as a leader'.

Australia A one-day squad: Travis Head (capt), Alex Carey (vc), Ashton Agar, Peter Handscomb, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Michael Neser, Matthew Renshaw, Jhye Richardson, D'Arcy Short, Billy Stanlake, Mitch Swepson, Chris Tremain, Jack Wildermuth

Australia A four-day squad: Mitch Marsh (capt), Alex Carey (vc), Ashton Agar, Brendan Doggett, Peter Handscomb, Travis Head, Jon Holland, Usman Khawaja, Michael Neser, Joel Paris, Kurtis Patterson, Matthew Renshaw, Mitch Swepson, Chris Tremain

TOUR OF INDIA SCHEDULE

August 17 v India A ODI, Vijayawada

August 19 v South Africa A ODI, Vijayawada

August 23 v India A ODI, Vijayawada

August 25 v South Africa A ODI, Vijayawada

August 29 - Tri-Series Final, Vijayawada

September 2-5 v India A four-day, Vizag

September 8-11 v India A four-day, Vizag

