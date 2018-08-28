Aussie all-rounder announces himself with heroic last-ball six

Jack Wildermuth scored an unbeaten 62 with the bat and hit a last-ball six to win the match.

Jack Wildermuth scored an unbeaten 62 with the bat and hit a last-ball six to win the match.

JACK Wildermuth has guided Australia A to a remarkable last ball victory over India B, smashing a six to seal a place for his side in Wednesday's quad series final.

Requiring 19 from the final over, the Queensland all-rounder faced all six deliveries and with five needed from the last ball he cleared the rope over mid- wicket in a rain-affected match in Alur.

Wildermuth finished unbeaten on 62 from 42 balls with state teammate Usman Khawaja not out on 101.

Chasing India's total of 6-276, the target was revised to 247 from 40 overs after the covers were brought on with the tourists on 5-132 after 24.2 overs.

Wildermuth's heroics helped his side finish on 5-248 to chalk up a five-wicket win and set up a rematch with the host nation in the decider in Bangalore.

Travis Head won the toss and elected to bowl, with Michael Neser (3-47) the pick of the Australian bowlers as India B captain Manish Pandey top scored with 117 not out.

Alex Carey (23) made an impact alongside Khawaja at the top of the order in a 77-run opening partnership, while Marnus Labuschagne (13) and Ashton Agar (15) also made starts before getting out either side of the rain break.

But it was Wildermuth and Khawaja who held their nerve in thrilling finish, as the run rate crept up to 11 an over with six overs to go, and then 28 runs needed off the last two overs.

The first two balls of the final over went for two runs each, followed by a four and another two.

With nine needed off the final two balls, Wildermuth found the boundary on both occasions - a four followed by a maximum.

"I was trying to play that same shot across the over but I didn't get it." Wildermuth said of his winning shot.

"I just made sure I watched the ball really hard and I knew if it was there I could put it over the fence.

"Uzzy batted beautifully he is a really good one-day player and we just needed to hang around with him.

"We can now go to the final with a bit of momentum."