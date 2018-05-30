Marsh, Head to lead ‘exciting mix’ to India

Mitch Marsh will take charge for the four-day portion of the tour.

MITCH Marsh and Travis Head will skipper Australia A's respective four and one-day squads for their tour of India in August and September.

The tour begins with a one-day tri-series also involving South Africa A, with the first match against India A on August 17.

Two four-day matches against India A follow in Vizag.

Only two of the 28 players selected, Queensland duo Brendan Doggett and Marnus Labuschagne, are yet to feature for either Australia or Australia A.

"We're really pleased with the squads we have assembled for this tour," selector Trevor Hohns said.

"We've got a couple of really experienced international cricketers, a large group who have had a taste of playing for Australia already, and some emerging players who have performed strongly and we believe have the potential to one day play for their country.

"It's an extremely important tour, as we look for players who can adapt and find ways to excel in subcontinent conditions.

"With Australia's series against Pakistan in the United Arab Emirates fast approaching, it's a chance for some players to push for selection for that series, and for all players to gain experience in subcontinent conditions."

AUSTRALIA A ONE-DAY SQUAD: Travis Head (capt), Alex Carey (vc), Ashton Agar, Peter Handscomb, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Michael Neser, Matt Renshaw, Jhye Richardson, D'Arcy Short, Billy Stanlake, Mitch Swepson, Chris Tremain, Jack Wildermuth.

AUSTRALIA A FOUR-DAY SQUAD: Mitch Marsh (capt), Alex Carey (vc), Ashton Agar, Brendan Doggett, Peter Handscomb, Travis Head, Jon Holland, Usman Khawaja, Michael Neser, Joel Paris, Matt Renshaw, Mitch Swepson, Chris Tremain.

