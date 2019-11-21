Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Australia responded to a request for help from Samoa earlier this month.
Australia responded to a request for help from Samoa earlier this month.
News

Australia aids Samoa with measles outbreak

by Matt Coughlan
21st Nov 2019 1:38 PM

AUSTRALIA has sent a specialist team of nurses, doctors and public health experts to Samoa as the Pacific nation grapples with one of its worst measles outbreaks.

At least 16 deaths have been confirmed with more than 1170 cases recorded, mostly affecting babies and children.

Australia responded to a request for help from Samoa earlier this month.

"An Australian Medical Assistance Team will work alongside Samoan health personnel to provide urgent care to critically ill patients, support vaccinations and develop public health messages," Foreign Affairs Minister Marise Payne said on Thursday.

"The team has also established a portable eight-bed critical care unit to ensure the most vulnerable patients receive the care they need."

Senator Payne encouraged Australians travelling to Samoa, Tonga, Fiji and New Zealand to ensure their vaccinations are up to date.

Last week, Samoa declared a state of emergency in response to rising infection rates.

More Stories

Show More
australian aid foreign aid measles outbreak seniors-news somoa

Just In

    How snakes got their slither

    How snakes got their slither
    • 21st Nov 2019 2:11 PM

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Westlawn members chip in ahead of pivotal meetings

        premium_icon Westlawn members chip in ahead of pivotal meetings

        News Key decisions on club’s future to come as new board is confirmed

        Bridge work to restrict traffic flows in already busy street

        premium_icon Bridge work to restrict traffic flows in already busy street

        News Work on the new Grafton Bridge next week will result in reduced traffic flow on one...

        Physie girls to shine at nationals

        premium_icon Physie girls to shine at nationals

        News They are representing Grafton and the Far North Coast zone, but for our Physical...

        Expert gives local flood boat restoration thumbs up

        premium_icon Expert gives local flood boat restoration thumbs up

        News It’s plied the waters of the Clarence River for more than a century