Aussies drop more selection bombs

Nathan Lyon and Usman Khawaja will be wearing the coloured clothing again.

Usman Khawaja has earned a recall to Australia's one-day side for this month's three-match series against India, after almost two years on the outer.

Khawaja will be given the chance to press his claims for a spot in Australia's World Cup squad in England this winter, while Chris Lynn, D'Arcy Short and Travis Head are notable absentees.

Australia's trio of first-choice fast bowlers have also been rested, with Josh Hazlewood, Mitchell Starc and Pat Cummins not named.

Nathan Lyon is back in the limited overs fold. He played two games against England earlier this year, which represented his first ODIs since 2016, but after that he was left out of the games against South Africa earlier this summer.

He's long been overlooked in the one-day outfit but his return means Ashton Agar misses out, but leg-spinner Adam Zampa will get an opportunity to impress ahead of the World Cup.

West Australian left-arm quick Jason Behrendorff is in line to make his ODI debut after being included in the squad, rewarded for his impressive performances with the white ball for his state and the Perth Scorchers in the Big Bash League (BBL).

Despite his lean run with the bat in both red and white-ball cricket of late, Aaron Finch will captain the side while fellow Victorian Peter Handscomb is expected to earn a place in the middle order as he looks to add to his eight appearances in the coloured clothing for Australia.

Journeyman Peter Siddle, often pigeonholed as a long-form specialist, played the last of his 17 ODIs all the way back in 2010 but was another star to win a shock recall for the India series after gaining a second lease on life for the Adelaide Strikers in the Big Bash.

Exciting young pacemen Billy Stanlake and Jhye Richardson will also get to strut their stuff on the big stage in the absence of their high profile fast bowling comrades.

Mitchell Marsh was dumped from the series against South Africa earlier in the summer but gets a chance to put his Test woes behind him in the 50-over format, and there was also room in the squad for fellow all-rounder and Shane Warne favourite Marcus Stoinis.

AUSTRALIAN SQUAD: Aaron Finch (capt), Usman Khawaja, Shaun Marsh, Peter Handscomb, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Mitch Marsh, Alex Carey, Jhye Richardson, Billy Stanlake, Jason Behrendorff, Peter Siddle, Nathan Lyon, Adam Zampa.