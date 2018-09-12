Langer’s advice for snubbed Maxwell

Glenn Maxwell has been left out of the squad for the two-Test series against Pakistan.

Glenn Maxwell has been left out of the squad for the two-Test series against Pakistan.

SCORE more hundreds - that's Justin Langer's simple advice for Glenn Maxwell after leaving him out of his first Test squad as Australia coach.

Maxwell was one of a number of surprise omissions from Australia's squad for the two-Test series against Pakistan, overlooked for the uncapped trio of Aaron Finch, Travis Head and Marnus Labuschagne.

"He's a very good player and I was very impressed with him in England, the way he goes about his business," Langer said on Tuesday after announcing his first Test squad as Australia coach. "I'd love to see Maxi score more hundreds.

"And he and I have talked a lot in our brief time together about the art of concentration and watching the ball like a hawk and I'm sure if he does that more regularly, he will be making a lot more hundreds and be much more pickable for Test cricket."

Since first being called out for a lack of big scores by then Australia coach Darren Lehmann in late 2016, the Victorian has made two first-class centuries. That's as many as many as Finch and Labuschagne in the same period, and one fewer than Head.

He has an overall record of seven hundreds in 59 first-class matches, which is as many as Finch has scored across 76 first-class matches and Head in 70. Labuschagne has scored four in 35.

Despite enjoying his most consistent Sheffield Shield campaign (707 at 50.50) to date, Maxwell was not selected for the Australia A tour of India - a series that saw both Head and Labuschagne aid their cases for selection.