‘Coldest temps for two years’

On Sunday, temperatures will be at their coldest for possible two years in many places. Pictures: Sky News Weather.

FORECASTERS have warned a "barrage" of cold fronts sweeping in across south eastern Australia could bring the coldest weather for two years.

Gales, torrential rain and heavy snow are expected in parts of Victoria, South Australia, Tasmania and NSW heading into and during the weekend. A severe weather warning is in place for Adelaide with possible gusts in excess of 90km/h and thunderstorms on Thursday.

A bitterly cold weekend in Canberra will see temperatures fail to even make it into double figures and there's a possibility snow will fall on Parliament House. Flurries could fall from Mt Wellington in Hobart to as far north as the NSW Central Tablelands.

Even in places where temperatures are set to be average, biting winds may make it feel much icier.

"It's going to be extremely cold over the south east with a barrage of cold fronts coming, each bringing a burst of cold air, showers and very heavy snow as well," Sky News Weather meteorologist Tristan Meyers said.

That barrage begins on Wednesday as the first of the fronts crosses South Australian from the Great Australian Bight and then heads eastwards into Victoria.

"Ahead of the cold front in Victoria we'll see very gusty northerly winds including over Port Phillip Bay (Melbourne) including gusts potentially as high as 70km/h and behind it the westerlies will feel very cold," Mr Meyers said.

"The wind chill is a considerable thing to consider so even though there will be maximum temperatures of around 15C (in Adelaide, it will be colder in Hobart and Melbourne) it will feel much colder, maybe about 10C."

On Thursday another "significant" cold front will barrel through on the same trajectory hitting Adelaide first and then Victoria and Tasmania. That front will include a low pressure system bringing further heavy rain and the chance of gales.

And then, with barely a moment to pull on another layer, comes the main event: "Coming through on Friday and Saturday, this is the front bringing proper cooling," Mr Meyers said.

"This one will bring temperatures potentially not seen for two years and at the very least we'll have one of the colder outbreaks we've seen this winter, it'll be very cold."

The various cold fronts will bring rain across southern parts of South Australia and Victoria as well as Tasmania; on the weekend that could lead to flash flooding in southern and south eastern Tasmania.

Mr Meyers said the snow line could drop to 1200m or lower with substantial falls from Friday onwards. The ski fields, such as Thredbo and Perisher, could see lows of -6C on the weekend and snow falls of 20-50mm for four days in a row.

"There is going to be snowfall and it's going to be heavy, potentially as much as a metre," he said.

"It's getting cold enough (for the snow) to spread into NSW and maybe even the Central Tablelands could get snow on Sunday morning. It's going to be a very cold weekend ahead."

Snow could fall in Tasmania, Victoria and in NSW as far north as Orange. Picture: Sky News Weather.

FORECASTS FOR THE CAPITALS

Adelaide

Expect showers pretty much every day until at least Monday. A severe weather warning is in place with possible gusts in excess of 90km/h and thunderstorms on Thursday. Highs of around 15C could but it could feel much colder. Early morning lows of around 11C dip to just 7C on Sunday. Windy for the rest of the week and weekend with gusts of up to 50km/h.

Melbourne

Umbrellas at the ready until early next week with the heaviest downpours on Saturday. But hold onto them as its going to be windy. Highs of 13C on the weekend, but the wind could make it feel colder, with lows of 7C.

Hobart

Like the rest of the southern part of Australia, expect it to be windy, wet and cold. Highs of 14C going into the weekend but it will struggle to get to 10C on Sunday. Mittens will be a must have item on Saturday morning with just 4C forecast. Up on Mt Wellington, expect lows of -2C and possible snow falls.

Canberra

Scattered showers and possibly even snow in the capital. Highs of around 12C for the rest of the week and then the mercury plummets. It will get to just 8C on Saturday and 9C on Sunday with early morning starts below freezing.

Sydney

Dry in the Harbour City and mostly sunny. A high of 19C on Thursday will head down to 15C by Sunday which will also be the coldest day with a dawn low of 8C. Further west, Orange could see snow on the weekend with lows below freezing.

Brisbane

A balmy 25C on Thursday cooling to 20C on Sunday. From the weekend onwards, mornings will be cold with lows from 7-9C. Mostly sunny.

Darwin

Mostly sunny, highs of 32C in the Top End and lows of around 19-20C.

Perth

In the west it won't be cold but it could be wet. Mostly dry up to and including Saturday with highs of 22C and lows of around 8C. The rain will come on Sunday with potentially as much as 30mm on Monday.