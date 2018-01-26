Australia Day award an honour

GROWING up on the banks of Palmers Island, working on a fishing trawler in Yamba and conducting research regionally and nationally on fisheries and agriculture, it's fair to say growing up on the edge of the Clarence and surrounded by fishing and agriculture played a formative part in Colin Creighton's achievements.

This Australia Day, Mr Creighton has been recognised for significant service, leadership and innovation in environmental science and natural resource management, especially marine biodiversity, coastal ecology, fisheries and sustainable agriculture by being made a Member of the Order of Australia.

Mr Creighton said he was taken by surprise by the unexpected honour.

"For me it means it's a affirmation the work I've done is a benefit and have been helped make some substantial improvements in Australia in fishing and agriculture," he said.

"It means the things I've been doing is useful, and my work is being recognised. It's also confirmation to the various teams I've worked with over the years that what we've done has been useful. I wouldn't be here without working with people, so it's confirmation to the various teams that collectively we've done some good."

After attending Maclean Primary and Maclean High School, Mr Creighton graduated as Dux from James Cook High School in Sydney. A BHP scholarship enabled Colin to attend University and study Metallurgical Engineering but the lure of the north coast brought him back by the mid 1970's, working as a deckie on the Seadreamer with the late Jim Bultitude.

Locally he lead the public opinion to cease wetland drainage, set up an initial Committee on the River as red spot decimated the fishery, advocated and achieved the banning of deildren in agriculture, stopped the proposed development of Yamba Waters at Angourie and advocated for the extension of the national park around both Angourie and Lake Wooloweyah villages.