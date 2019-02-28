Australia Day citizenship ceremonies out for council on cost

POTENTIAL new citizens in the Clarence Valley may not be able to attend citizenship ceremonies on Australia Day.

At its Tuesday meeting, Clarence Valley Council voted to recommend not holding the ceremony on Australia Day due to the added costs to the council from the public holiday.

The Federal Minister for Immigration and Cultural Affairs, David Coleman, has requested feedback from councils about making citizenship ceremonies mandatory on Australia Day.

The motion, contained in a report from the general manager, called on the council to hold citizenship ceremonies on the closest business day to January 26.

The council would also be able to hold citizenship ceremonies on Australian Citizenship Day on September 17, if that day falls on a week day.

The council held its first citizenship ceremony outside Australia Day on Friday, January 25, this year, when it conferred citizenship on 15 people.

The council said the decision was popular with other population centres in the Valley, which were able to hold ceremonies of their own, independent of council activities.