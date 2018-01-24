'Australia Day debate waste of council's time': Baker

THE DATE of Australia Day continues to divide Clarence Valley councillors with some wanting to change the date and others, like Andrew Baker who believe the debate is a ploy to "make the Greens relevant”.

Deputy Mayor Jason Kingsley, on the other hand, said he struggled to celebrate Australia Day as a national day of celebration.

"It's a day of mourning and resentment for Aboriginal people,” Cr Kingsley said.

"I am a proud Australian, just not on that date.

"We are one nation, let's find a date that will allow all Australians to celebrate as one.”

Cr Kingsley said the date change needed to happen, and happen now.

"I'm not interested in the political push from the Greens as the topic has been around long before they jumped on the bandwagon,” he said.

Cr Baker felt the national day did not need to change.

"It's just a miserable political beat-up by a miserable and irrelevant political group seeking publicity and relevance at the expense of community division,” he said.

"It's a waste of council time (to be discussing this). There's many more important issues that need some rational mental energy from councillors.

"Clarence Valley Council should mind its own business before it starts dancing to another tune dictated by the Greens propaganda controllers.”

Cr Arthur Lysaught said Australia Day was about celebrating Australia being a diverse and great country, "to reflect on our past both negative and positive, and look forward to a better future”.

Cr Lysaught said over his life, he had seen many things change.

"As a young man I grew up in Moree... in an era whereby our First Nation people were excluded from the local swimming pool

and were only allowed access to the local movie theatre in the front 10 rows,” he said.

"At that time we saw the arrival of the freedom riders; thankfully since then there has been a measure of progress with hopefully more to come.”

Cr Peter Ellem said Australia Day was a day for celebrating individuals' contribution to making a better society.

"I particularly like it when country people are named alongside city-based celebrities in the Honours List and when community- minded locals are recognised in the Clarence Valley's Australia Day Awards,” Cr Ellem said.

"I know that some indigenous Australians are deeply sensitive about January 26 and would prefer a more inclusive date, and I am sympathetic.

"However, I think the Greens' politicisation of the issue at local government level is grandstanding.

"I do not include Cr Greg Clancy in this criticism because he has genuinely consulted with elders to seek their views.”

Cr Ellem said if he were to pick a new date, it would be January 1, which marks the anniversary of the federation of Australia.