AUSTRALIA DAY: events in the Clarence Valley

Coutts Tavern

Crab races at 2pm, live music from 3pm, casting competition, prizes, giveaways.

Grafton Service Club

Barefoot bowls from 4pm and free entertainment from 6.30pm.

Harwood Hotel

Live music, outdoor bar with $5 beers all day. Ride on mower time trials, kids face painting. From 12 midday-5pm.

Iluka Bowls Club

Sausage sizzle, backyard cricket and live music from 11am. Inflatable water slides and other games. $10 per person for the inflatable water slides includes sausage sandwich and cup of chips.

Iluka Community Hall

Flag raising ceremony, Citizen of the Year and morning tea from 9am.

Lawrence Historical Society, golf club and over 50s

Flag raising from 9.30am in Lawrence Park, followed by morning tea provided by the historical society. Then a barbecue at noon, games and entertainment at Lawrence Golf and Sports Club. Bar will be open. Come dressed in best Aussie outfit.

Maclean Bowling Club

Free entertainment with 2 Way Street, barefoot bowls $5 per person. Sausage sizzle, raffles and lucky door prize. All ages welcome.

Wooli Caravan Park

Sausage sizzle. Everyone is welcome to attend.

Wooloweyah RFS

Flag raising ceremony and breakfast from 8.30am.

Port of Yamba Historical Society

Live music, Welcome to Country and flag raising ceremony, then damper and tea. Free admission into the museum and Old Kirk exhibition until noon.

Palm Lake Resort

Starts with flag raising and damper, scones and tea from 10am. Then barbecue lunch.

Yamba Bowlo

Barbecue, jumping castle, music, prizes and giveaways, face painting and barefoot bowls.

St Matthew's Anglican Church

A celebration of thanks for Australia. For the Saturday 6pm service please bring your favourite pie or pies.

Hotel Motel 5

Thong throwing competition, barbecue lunch and the all new 5 Mile Big Bash - teams of eight needed.

Events starting from noon.