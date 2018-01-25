AUSTRALIA DAY: It's time to educate the community

EDUCATE: Michael Randall is a Yaegl man who believes there should be more education about why January 26 is an inappropriate day for Australia Day.

EDUCATE: Michael Randall is a Yaegl man who believes there should be more education about why January 26 is an inappropriate day for Australia Day. Caitlan Charles

IT MIGHT be hard to pinpoint a day to celebrate everything Australia has that would work for every culture in Australia, but we should try, says Yaegl man Michael Randall.

However, he does think the past will make it difficult for all cultures, including the First Nation people, to agree on a date.

"With the first Australians we got different atrocities that happened,” he said.

”Our mob and the first arrivals, and after that too. I would like to see us start as a discussion and say 'yep so what are we looking for and how are we going to come from this date.”

Many nations have their own significant dates, like the Yaegl's Native Title determination on June 15, 2015.

”You know good for celebrations in our cultures around here, but other people across Australia would see other dates (as important) also. So how you come to one date I don't know,” he said.

One of the biggest issues with the Australia Day debate is the lack of information and education as to what the atrocities Aboriginal people suffered.

"Give them what has happened in the local area and what has happened on certain dates for the Aboriginal people,” Mr Randall said.

"Make more awareness of the past, the history of the Clarence. A lot of the atrocities that have happened around here have been covered up.”

Mr Randall said while these atrocities may not be in the living memory for some people, people like his dad and granddad did see and experience atrocities.

"A lot of people in the wider community have got no understanding of the massacres that happened around here,” he said.

Moving the date to within the school year could give teachers the opportunity to educate children about the history said the Maclean resident.

"Years ago up to 1994 it used to be the date of the closest Monday to January 26. I would like to see something similar to that, like a different month, how about we look at at the first of a month definitely in the summer time, like early February,” he said.

"If we did have a school calendar at least we could start the conversation with the kids, who are going to inherit what decision we come up with.

”Seeing Australia Day is a holiday, there is more significance being discussed along the way leading up to it, in our education facilities.

”It would help heal in the reconciliation process for us in our local areas.”

Mr Randall added that while he would love Australia Day to be a celebration of our multicultural nation on a different day, at the moment he celebrates a friend's birthday on January 26.

"He reckons that is something to celebrate his birthday and not Australia day,” he said.

”He turns 75 this year, so I'll give him that.”